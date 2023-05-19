Hooters supports Olympics hopeful
CLEARWATER — Hooters is helping a local Clearwater native, Noah Lyons, in support of his Olympic campaign.
Tampa Bay area Hooters locations contributed a combined $5,000 to the 22-year-old. The support will help Noah with expenses such as equipment, travel and housing as he pursues his dream of the 2024 Paris Olympics Games.
Lyons sails the Olympic Windsurfer called the IQFoil. He started sailing at the age of 6 and graduated from Clearwater High School in 2019. He graduated from USF with a major in Microbiology.
To follow Lyons’ progress for his Olympic Campaign or to sponsor his efforts, visit Path to Paris 2024 (noahlyons.org).
Water system maintenance underway
CLEARWATER — The method of water treatment used by Pinellas County Utilities and the city of Clearwater is being temporarily modified during two short-term changes this year.
The first began May 15 and will continue through June 3. The second will take place Sept. 25 to Oct. 14.
Residents affected include Pinellas County Utilities water customers, as well as customers in the cities of Clearwater, Pinellas Park and Safety Harbor.
This short-term change from chloramines to chlorine disinfection is designed to maintain distribution system water quality and minimize the potential for future problems. Customers may notice a difference in taste or odor of the water during this temporary change in treatment. The water will continue to meet federal and state standards for safe drinking water.
Kidney dialysis patients should not be impacted but should contact their dialysis care provider for chlorine treatment information. Fish owners should not be affected if a system already is in place to remove chloramines but should contact local pet suppliers with questions.
Studio 3 opens coastal HQ
CLEARWATER — Digital marketing agency Studio 3 Marketing has opened its new East Coast headquarters at 1208 S. Myrtle Ave.
The company was founded in 2011 in Los Angeles, where its creative offices remain.
Otero earns Dean's List
SUMMERDALE, Pa. — Jessica Otero of Clearwater has been named to the Central Penn College Dean's List for the winter term. Otero is majoring in Human Resources Management.
To qualify for the Dean’s List, an undergraduate student must carry six or more credits and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better for the term.