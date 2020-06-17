CLEARWATER — The city of Clearwater is seeking to assist residents hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic if they are behind on their rental, mortgage, or utility payments.
The Rental, Mortgage, and Utility Assistance program is open to Clearwater applicants for up to $4,000 in unpaid rent, mortgage, or utility bills. In order to qualify, applicants must fall under the following income criteria:
• Single-person household: Minimum income of $25,520; maximum income of $39,400.
• Two-person household: Minimum income of $34,480; maximum income of $45,000.
• Three-person household: Minimum income of $43,440; maximum income of $50,650.
• Four-person household: Minimum income of $52,400; maximum income of $56,250.
In addition to income requirements, applicants must also have lost their job or portion of income as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, have less than $4,000 in liquid assets, and live within Clearwater’s incorporated city limits.
The assistance is for up to three months and delinquencies must be from April and beyond. Payments will be disbursed directly to the utility, landlord, mortgage holder or other eligible agency to which the individual bills are due.
The city’s RMU assistance program has been designed to complement Pinellas County’s Pinellas Cares program. If an applicant’s income does not meet the above requirements, or their household has five or more persons, the Pinellas Cares program may be able to assist.
For more information on Clearwater’s program, email Economic Development and Housing Assistant Director Chuck Lane at Charles.lane@myclearwater.com, call 727-562-4023, or log visit www.myclearwater.com/government/city-departments/economic-development/rental-mortgage-and-utility-assistance.