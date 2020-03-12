CLEARWATER — The 2020 Major League Baseball season came to a sudden halt March 12, as officials announced the cancellation of all remaining spring training games and the delay of Opening Day in the wake of the COVID-19, or coronavirus, outbreak.
According to a press release from Commissioner Rob Manfred on March 12, “MLB has decided to suspend Spring Training games and to delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic. This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, Clubs and our millions of loyal fans.”
Over at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, where the Philadelphia Phillies were about halfway through the 2020 Grapefruit League season, team officials were unsure about what the next steps would be.
“We’ll know more and have more posted at the team level in the morning,” a spokesperson said a few hours after the news broke on Thursday afternoon. “For tonight, we’re letting MLB and MiLB decide things.”
Minor League Baseball also released a statement announcing a delay to the start of the 2020 season.
“In light of the coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season,” the statement read. “We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date.”
The Phillies’ Single A team, the Clearwater Threshers, was set to kick off its 2020 Florida State League campaign with a game against the Dunedin Blue Jays at Spectrum Field on Thursday, April 9.
Now, that date is off the table, and it's uncertain when play will resume.