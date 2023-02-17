Yates will be feted
CLEARWATER — David Yates, former CEO of the Florida Marine Aquarium, will be honored at a March 2 aquarium gala as Person of the Year.
The reception and dinner, hosted by Preserve Vision Florida, will toast Yates “for his role in helping to transform Tampa Bay into one of the most vibrant tourism destinations in the U.S.”
Yates took over direction of the aquarium in 2008 at a time when the facility was close to closing. Then the aquarium began rehabilitating a dolphin that had lost its tail, and the resulting effort brought new life to not only the dolphin, but the CMA as well.
Yates co-produced the movie “Dolphin Tale” and, later, executive produced “Dolphin Tale II.” Both movies were hits and brought many visitors to the aquarium and the surrounding area.
Tickets and tables may be purchased through Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/511113122107.
For sponsorship info, contact Joanne Lighter at 727-542-5351 or jlighter@pvfla.org.
Clearwater student makes FIT Dean’s List
MELBOURNE — Peter Wilson of Clearwater has been named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Florida Institute of Technology.
To be included on the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.