CLEARWATER — In a time when it feels like all the entertainment news is about postponements and cancellations, here’s something to look forward to: The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre will present another season of the Classic Albums Live Series, with performances spread out over the coming months.
The series is scheduled to get underway with Classic Albums Live performing the Eagles’ Greatest Hits Friday, April 24, 8 p.m., at the Capitol Theatre, 405 Cleveland St., Clearwater.
With its complex vocals and defining harmonies, the Eagles’ chart-topping album “Their Greatest Hits” became the first album ever certified platinum. Over 40 years after its release, the album is now one of the most influential albums in music history with hits such as “Take it Easy,” “Witchy Woman” and “Desperado.”
Additional performances in this series will include:
• “The Music of Woodstock” — Sunday, May 17, 8 p.m.
• The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band” — Thursday, June 18, 8 p.m.
• AC/DC’s “Back in Black” — Sunday, July 19, 8 p.m.
Held in the summer of 1967 on Max Yasgur’s farm in New York, Woodstock was billed as three days of peace and music. The concert attracted an audience of more than 400,000 people and 32 artists performing outdoors despite sporadic rain. Classic Albums Live will recreate “The Music of Woodstock,” a concert that is regarded as a pivotal moment in music history as well as a defining event for the generation, performing songs made famous by the Who, Joe Cocker and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, among others.
Released in 1967, The Beatles’ “Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band” was the album that defined the band as being in it for the long game, resulting in the No. 1 position in Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time. Classic Albums Live will deliver a performance that brings 50 years of Beatles’ excellence to thousands of people who grew up alongside this masterpiece, with hit songs such as “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” “With a Little Help from My Friends” and “Lovely Rita.”
Classic Albums Live will treat audiences to AC/DC’s best-selling album “Back in Black” in its entirety. The album ranks at No. 73 on Rolling Stone’s greatest-albums list, featuring hits like “You Shook Me All Night Long,” “Hells Bells” and “Back In Black.”
Like a symphony orchestra performing the works of Mozart, Classic Albums Live forgoes the gimmickry of costumes and impersonations, putting the music first. These world-class musicians tackle iconic music, concentrating solely on re-creating it as you remember it from the original recording. The attention to detail is staggering — every sound from the album is re-created live on stage by world-class musicians assembled for each album presentation.
Classic Albums Live Series packages, which include a ticket to four selected Classic Albums Live shows, are priced at $99. Reserved single show tickets are priced at $50, $45 and $35. Call 727-791-7400 or visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.