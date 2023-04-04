The 20th annual Lady Canes Spring Classic at the Eddie C. Moore Complex in Clearwater gave 20 high school softball teams from the Tampa Bay area and beyond a benchmark of where they stand at midseason.
Palm Harbor University coach Kerry Katchuk, whose team hosts the annual tourney, estimated 100 college-caliber ballplayers were there. That includes two of his players — third baseman Gabriella Young signed with Florida Southern and shortstop Karhys Pierce is verbally committed to the University of South Florida.
The Hurricanes were runners-up in the March 24-25 series after a 3-2 loss to eventual champion Auburndale. They went 3-1 this year, opening with a decisive 11-0 win over Wesley Chapel before 6-2 and 8-3 victories against Riverview and Mitchell, respectively.
Overall, PHU has won four titles in the classic, the last one coming in 2019, with six runner-up finishes.
“Up until now we were trying different things,” Katchuk said. “Now we try to get ready for the stretch run.”
At 9-5, PHU has played a tough schedule with all five losses coming against state-ranked teams. The Hurricanes aim to do better than last season when they did not get past the district tournament.
As for this year’s classic, PHU freshman Mylie Stout pitched a one-hit shutout against Wesley Chapel in the opener. Stout has five wins with a 2.49 earned-run average and 25 strikeouts.
Teammate Emma Shipley, a sophomore, provides a 1-2 punch on the mound with three wins, a 4.01 ERA and 26 strikeouts.
So far, the team’s top hitters have been Kendall Hyatt, Katie Kreidler and Pierce.
Osceola also went 3-1 in the tourney and improved to 10-2 overall. The Warriors defeated Canterbury and Mitchell by matching 15-0 scores, and edged Newsome 2-1. Their lone loss was 11-2 against Auburndale.
“Overall, I was really pleased with my girls and how they played,” Osceola coach Brian Mont said.
While many high school players in the series also play on travel teams that sometimes play as many as six games over a weekend, Mont noted the difference between tournaments and regular-season high school games.
“Tournament-style is so different,” he said. “We played four games in 24 hours. It’s taxing on all the girls.”
Aliyah Lai is the top pitcher with 10 wins, a 1.23 ERA and 114 strikeouts. Osceola’s leading hitters are Jenna Neupaver, Addison Futch and Enslie Lloyd.