FUMC to host health, social services fair
CLEARWATER — First United Methodist Clearwater, in partnership with four other local churches, will host a Community Health and Social Services Fair Saturday, Nov. 12, from 8:30-11:30 a.m.
The free event will provide services such as eye care, haircuts, dental treatment, vaccinations, health screenings and more for anyone in need in the surrounding urban core neighborhood.
The other participating churches are Peace Memorial Presbyterian, Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Trinity Presbyterian, and Holy Trinity Presbyterian.
First United Methodist is located at 411 Turner St., Clearwater.
For more information, call 330-414-5089.
Clearwater police begin safety campaign
CLEARWATER — Clearwater police have begun a safety campaign aimed at reducing traffic-related deaths and injuries to bicyclists and pedestrians.
Pinellas County is “over-represented” in traffic crashes that result in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists, CPD said in a press release, noting that the county ranks in the top 25 counties in the state for such incidents.
Some of the targeted locations include Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard, Drew Street, Court Street and Missouri Avenue.
The goal of the enforcement effort is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists.
Enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists. However, violations may result in citations depending on the circumstances.
The campaign will continue through May 2023.
Peace concert series to present jazz
CLEARWATER — Tampa Bay award winning jazz trio La Lucha will join vocalist Bryan Hughes and trumpeter James Suggs for a jazz concert Sunday, Nov. 13, at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave.
The free concert, at 3 p.m., is part of Peace’s Memorial 2022-23 music series.
The La Lucha Trio is a several-time award winner as Creative Loafing’s “Best of the Bay Jazz Ensemble.” For this program, they’ll be joined by versatile trumpeter James Suggs, who has extensive international touring experience; plus vocalist Bryan Hughes who mixes the seasoned sound of a classic jazz front man with big band popular stylings and a contemporary R&B smoothness.
An offering will be taken ($5-10 minimum suggested).