With 3-on-3 basketball, everyone on the court gets their share of touches, and judging by the 67 teams that showed up for an Aug. 12 tournament at the Long Center in Clearwater, the format appears quite popular.
The 21st annual Hard2Guard Back to School Jam lured players ranging from second-graders to adults. Four-member teams (each had one backup) primarily came from Pinellas County — East Lake to St. Petersburg, Largo to Countryside — to compete for 13 division titles.
“It gives kids an opportunity to play basketball in a fun setting,” said Chris Kolaxis, Hard2Guard’s director who recently ran a summer camp at his Clearwater gym for youth players. “There’s a special place in my heart for 3-on-3,” Kolaxis said. “I grew up in Chicago playing 3-on-3.”
The tourney marked one of two organized by Hard2Gaurd, which also hosts the H2G March Madness each spring. Some teams play in both, Kolaxis noted, while others compete in just one.
“The people that missed it in March get mad and they want to do Back to School,” he said. “Plus, there’s a lot of overlapping of players who interchange a little bit.”
Hard2Guard placed eight teams in the tourney with five winning titles. The champion junior varsity girls squad featured Kolaxis’ daughter Katie, who plays for Lakeside Christian, and Pinellas Park’s Zamara Davis.
In the varsity girls division, the South Pinellas Fire repeated, avenging an 11-9 loss to Razzel Dazzel with 12-3 win in the rematch to defend its championship. That team featured Sophie Aust, Ava Graham, Mia Milanes and Ella Abernethy.
Afterward, Bill Bonsall, an assistant for Calvary Christian’s girls basketball team, lauded his players for winning four straight games after the opening loss to Razzel Dazzel.
“It was a grudge match,” he said of the division final, adding, “It’s good when you can repeat.”
The Fire also won a title in the middle school girls division.
As for the recently concluded summer camps that included more than 400 boys and girls, ages 8-14, some former H2G campers came back as volunteer coaches.
“I just look forward to seeing these kids progress,” said Dunedin High junior Javonte Phillips, adding, “I’m happy to be one of the leaders that these kids look up to.”
Jaxon Smith, a 9-year-old from Seminole, said the camp helped him with “finishing at the hoop. It gave me more shooting accuracy.”