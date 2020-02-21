CLEARWATER — Chief Petty Officer William Meyers, a hospital corpsman originally from Clearwater, is responsible for providing medical care for the 72 sailors aboard USS Freedom, which has its home port in San Diego.
“My favorite part of my job is taking care of people,” said Meyers. “I love the interest and excitement in the medical field and having to figure things out. It is fun, interesting, and keeps me on my toes.”
Meyers is a 2009 Countryside High School graduate and native of Clearwater.
According to Meyers, the values required to succeed in the Navy are similar to those he learned in Clearwater.
“I grew up in a diverse and adverse area,” said Meyers. “I learned resiliency, a hard work ethic and a homegrown mentality.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
Littoral combat ships are considered the future of the Navy because of their technologically advanced engineering and versatility to deter multiple threats. Freedom is named after the enduring values the United States was built on and the cities in nine different states that bear the same name.
Freedom is 388 feet long and 58 feet wide and weighs nearly 3,400 tons fully loaded. The ship is equipped with two gas-turbine engines allowing it to navigate the water at 40 knots.
According to Admiral Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations, the focus of today’s Navy is squarely on warfighting, warfighters and the capabilities needed for the Navy of the future.
“I am confident we will maximize the Navy we have today while delivering the Navy that our nation will rely upon tomorrow,” said Gilday. “And we will do so with urgency. Our fleet will be a potent, formidable force that competes around the world every day, deterring those who would challenge us while reassuring our allies and partners.”
There are many opportunities for sailors to earn recognition in their command, community and careers. Meyers is most proud of advancing to chief petty officer and watching the sailors he influenced over the years advance as well.
“I was fortunate enough to make rank in nine and a half years,” said Meyers. “It is a huge accomplishment in the eyes of the Navy and for people all around the world. To accomplish it is kind of surreal because it is something all enlisted sailors want to get to.”
For Meyers, serving in the Navy is a tradition passed down from generations and one Myers hopes to continue.
“My grandfather and great uncle served in the military,” said Meyers. “It means the world to me to carry on that legacy. It skipped a couple of generations but hopefully I can influence my children or grandchildren to serve one day as well."
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Meyers, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“Serving in the Navy gives me a lot of pride,” added Meyers. “I am able to volunteer for service when a lot of people can’t. I am proud to serve the country.”
Photo by MASS COMMUNICATION SPECIALIST 1ST CLASS TIM MILLER
Chief Petty Officer William Meyers is responsible for providing medical care for the 72 sailors aboard USS Freedom.