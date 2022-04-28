Playground to close for renovations
CLEARWATER — The Sunshine Limitless Playground Park, 1501 N. Belcher Road, adjacent to the Long Center, will be closed from May 3 to mid-June for renovations. Renovations include replacing aging play features and installing new playground equipment.
This is the first major renovation since the park’s construction in 2006. The playground was designed to meet a wide variety of play needs for children of all abilities. Some of the features of the playground include ramped play structures, a sensory butterfly garden and elevated play features.
The park will reopen as soon as construction is complete. For more information and updates, visit www.myclearwater.info/sunshineplayground.
Alternative Baseball seeks players for 2022 season
CLEARWATER – The Alternative Baseball Organization is seeking applications for players and volunteers for the spring 2022 season.
Alternative Baseball™ provides a traditional baseball experience for individuals aged 15 years and up with autism and other special needs.
The program was founded in Dallas, Georgia, by a young man on the autism spectrum with the goal to develop physical and social skills in an environment where players can be accepted for who they are, encouraged to be the best they can be, and instilled with the confidence needed for them to fulfill their dreams on and off the diamond. Join at https://www.alternativebaseball.org/. For additional Information contact Aaron Eberhardt at 863-370-0140.
Gulfside Health opens Clearwater office
CLEARWATER – Gulfside Home Health, a division of Gulfside Healthcare Services, opened a new clinical office with a grand opening and ribbon cutting April 14 at 13770 58th St., Suite 305, in Clearwater.
Gulfside Home Health provides skilled nursing and rehab for patients in their own homes in Pinellas and Pasco counties. For more information, visit www.Gulfside.org or call 800-561-4883.
Clearwater ranked fifth ‘Best Fleet’
CLEARWATER – For the fifth year in a row, the city of Clearwater's Fleet Division was awarded the "100 Best Fleets in North America" award sponsored by 100 Best Fleets in America and Governing Magazine.
In addition, the city has been ranked fifth in the nation out of 38,000 public fleets.
The 100 Best Fleets program recognizes and rewards peak performing fleet operations, such as the one that supports the city of Clearwater and its many departments.
The Fleet Division provides repair and maintenance services for a fleet of approximately 1,700 city vehicles and equipment. Criteria for the award include use of technology, performance, collaboration, service turnaround time and accountability.
Clearwater Mayor to be roasted
CLEARWATER – An assemblage of business and political leaders will roast Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard in the style of the Dean Martin and Comedy Central roasts May 20, 7-9 p.m., at Ruth Eckerd Hall.
WTAN radio host and author/writer Doug Kelly will serve as emcee.
One hundred percent of the net proceeds will be donated to non-profit charities of the Homeless Empowerment Program and Ruth Eckerd Hall.
If purchased with a credit card, tickets are $135 per person, $220 per couple or $880 for a table for eight plus tax and fees (no fees if buying at the box office). Each person gets admission to the event, a drink ticket, a three-course dinner featuring a Bistro Steak Medallion Trio entrée, and the roast program.
Corporate sponsors are BayCare-Morton Plant Hospital, Duke Energy, Clear Sky Restaurant and Provise Management Group.
Seating is limited. For reservations contact Ruth Eckerd Hall at 727-791-7400, rutheckerdhall.com/event/roast-frank-hibbard or visit the box office.
Police, recycling departments to offer free shredding
CLEARWATER - The Clearwater Police Department and the city's Solid Waste/Recycling Department will offer free shredding for Clearwater residents 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at Countryside Mall.
The police department will also be collecting unwanted prescription medication at the same time.
Shredding will be done on-scene by a certified shredding company to protect valuable information that otherwise may be compromised.
Clearwater Police also will accept old, unused or expired prescription medication at the same time.
Both drop-offs are meant for Clearwater residents and not for businesses.
Needles and other types of hazardous materials will not be accepted. There is a limit of 10 boxes per vehicle for shredding.
For information, call the Solid Waste Operations line at 727-562-4920.
