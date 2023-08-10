Family-owned and -operated hospitality firm McKibbon closed on the purchase of the Hampton Inn & Suites Clearwater/St.Petersburg-Ulmerton Road on Aug. 1.
The 128-key property was purchased as the initial portfolio investment for McKibbon Income Fund I, LP, an income-focused hotel investment fund developed to acquire existing select-service and extended-stay assets in key markets throughout the southeastern United States.
McKibbon owns and operates 19 hotels and six restaurants and bars with nearly 100 total hotels in its portfolio.