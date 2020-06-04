CLEARWATER — The Tampa Bay Jewish Food Festival will take place Sunday, July 12, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Temple B'nai Israel, 1685 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater.
The menu will feature Carnegie Deli corned beef and pastrami, Junior’s cheesecake, knishes, matzoh ball soup, coleslaw, ryebread, and pickles. All items must be pre-ordered by Tuesday, June 23. Masked volunteers will place each order in the recipient’s trunk or back seat. No walk-up orders will be taken.
For information and to order, visit www.tampabayjewishfoodfestival.com.