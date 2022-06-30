CLEARWATER — Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church is the rock of Clearwater’s downtown.
Nestled in the midst of Scientology buildings and restaurants, Peace Memorial opened in 1891 as the Presbyterian Church of Clearwater. The congregation changed the church’s name to Peace Memorial Presbyterian after World War I as a means of honoring those who fought and died as well as a commemoration of the hopes for world peace after what was known as “the war to end all wars.”
“There has always been a big emphasis on working for and praying for peace,” said Beth Daniels, a congregation member who is helping with festivities celebrating the centennial of the church’s adjoining sanctuary. “It’s particularly pertinent to our congregation that we are surrounded by Scientology buildings, but we’re a healthy congregation and we’re not going anywhere.”
As the church celebrates the centennial of its historic sanctuary, church renovations coincide with the city of Clearwater’s Imagine Clearwater project. Imagine Clearwater is an investment in the redevelopment of its downtown, including construction of a 4,000-seat covered amphitheater in Coachman Park.
Renovations to the church itself won’t all be dramatic, but Daniels said the congregation wants to make Peace Memorial more accessible. The church is in the midst of a fundraising effort for the 100-year-old sanctuary.
“It’s not that we want to change the look or feel, but we need to make it more handicapped accessible. It turns out that these kinds of older buildings don’t have the kind of accommodations that we dream of today,” Daniels said.
Daniels said the renovations are also designed to make the church property more open to the community.
As part of the centennial celebration, the church opened a time capsule from the 1950s located in its soon-to-be-demolished education center. But the results must have left people wondering what their predecessors were thinking when they buried the capsule. “It was mostly paperwork and an old Bible,” Daniels said.
Nevertheless, the centennial means a new focus on community relations.
“We have a big emphasis on outreach,” Daniels said. “We’re involved in charitable efforts in the community. We open up the church property to the community, and we have a fellowship hall for use for presentations or meals for kids.
“We’ve always had an active role in mission with community projects from feeding kids tom providing them with back packs.”
Peace Memorial also sponsors concerts on the second Sunday of each month featuring its magnificent choir. The music played at the concerts aren’t all sacred. It is just one of the ways that the church is giving back to the community.
“We don’t view it as performing,” Daniels said. “We’re offering the worship of God and one way to do it is through music. Sometimes you can’t do justice with just words.”
The outreach is characteristic of Peace Memorial’s welcoming presence in Clearwater.
“Through the years I’ve been associated with the church I can say it’s a very friendly congregation,” Daniels said. “People come from all stripes in background and education and viewpoints on things. Everyone is accepting, and that’s a very good characteristic for a church.”