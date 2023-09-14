Family fund presents $500,000 gift
In honor of Nicholas Anthony Beshensky, whose frequent visits to the Clearwater Marine Aquarium inspired a lifelong love for the sea and its creatures, his mother has donated $500,000 to the aquarium to support its ongoing efforts.
Tragically, Nick passed away three years ago at 31 years old.
For 27 years, Nick and his mother, Patti Bringe, visited the aquarium together often. Bringe aims to inspire others through Nick’s passion for marine life by making a positive impact in the world and its sea life, especially dolphins, which she considers Nick’s spirit family.
"Nick loved mammals, sea animals, and became fascinated by them,” said Bringe. “Nick wanted to know how animals and mammals lived and how they could live in water. He thought animals lived so much better than we did — so free and in harmony. He loved dolphins; they are his spirit family. Nick snorkeled with them, flew over them, and watched them from the seashore every moment he could.
“As Nick grew, so did his love for the sea and its creatures. As a young man, he knew their habitat was in trouble, and like any in need, Nick was there with an open heart.”
The gift is from the Nicholas Beshensky & Patti Bringe Family Fund.
CMA is acknowledging the gift by renaming the current Pool Five in the Ruth and J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex to "Nick's Harbour" to recognize Nick’s willingness to help others. Additionally, the Environmental Enrichment Devices (EED) room in the complex will now be known as "Nick's Nook" to remember his playful spirit.
A plaque dedicated to Nick’s memory and legacy will be installed near the newly named “Nick’s Harbour.” CMA will also feature a plaque on its major donor wall to recognize this extraordinary contribution.
A stipend within this gift has been set aside for an annual matching funds campaign. This campaign, to be held annually, will invest in EEDs which promote the development and well-being of the residents, especially the aquarium’s dolphin Nicholas.
"We are so thankful to Patti for sharing the memory of her son with us,” said Joe Handy, chief executive of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. “Our guests will not only be able to learn about Nick's love of the ocean, but how our own Nicholas was able to inspire him. We are extremely grateful for that," said Handy.
CMA remains committed to its mission of rescue, rehabilitation and release, ensuring the well-being of marine life and inspiring conservation efforts worldwide. For more information about Clearwater Marine Aquarium and its ongoing initiatives, please visit www.cmaquarium.org.