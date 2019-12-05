CLEARWATER — Residents interested in seeing a three-dimensional view of what Imagine Clearwater will look like will be able to do so during two public information sessions, city officials said.
During the sessions, the public will see the 30% designs for Coachman Park’s waterfront redevelopment master plan and share feedback on the designs with city officials.
In the construction industry, design plans are traditionally provided to the project site owner at 30%, 60% and 90% completion. At each stage of the design process, the plan sets become more complex and technical, Delk said.
“We are excited to show the public the 30% drawings,” Delk said. “Things like the green, the playground area, splash pad and boardwalk will make this a signature park for the entire community.”
Along with the public information sessions, city staff will be sharing the 30% designs and the public’s feedback at a Dec. 16 session with the Clearwater City Council, Delk said.
The city will have the same kind of public viewings once the 60% and 90% designs are finished, sometime in 2020, Delk said.
At 30% design completion, the public can expect to see a refined project schedule and scope and finalized design criteria, city officials said. Spatial requirements for design elements are determined, but very few specific dimensions are known. Textures, colors and materials are only loosely determined and may change. Feedback at the 30 percent phase is helpful and can be incorporated into the next phase of design plans.
“Imagine Clearwater represents a vision of Clearwater by the citizens of Clearwater,” Delk said. “It is paramount that the design stays true to the vision of this community.”
The city already has held public viewings on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4.
On Dec. 7, the 3D design will be on display for the public to review beginning at 2 p.m. at Countryside Mall, 27001 U.S. Hwy 19 N., in Clearwater.
The Dec. 10 viewing of the 3D design starts at 8 p.m. at the North Greenwood Recreation Center, 900 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
What’s in a name?
The city will hold fast on changing the name of Coachman Park to Coachman Commons, but Delk plans to return to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board to explain how he and his staff came up with the “commons” moniker.
That follows complaints by a few Parks and Rec board members that not enough public input was given to the decision to rename the area. Some members of the public had suggested a naming contest involving city residents to come up with a new name.
“I plan to return to the parks board at its regular meeting in January,” Delk said. “I don’t anticipate a naming contest for the new park. I’ll present them our updated activation plan at that time and get their feedback.”
Mayor George Cretekos was not about to allow a naming contest for the park, noting that making decisions based on public contests would mean Imagine Clearwater would be unfinished decades from now.
“If we’re going to let the public decide on every aspect of the Imagine Clearwater plan, then 40 years won’t be enough to complete the plan,” he said, irked. “This is the classic example; someone wants to have a naming contest for Coachman Park. None of us will be here to see the park finished.”