Dunedin’s always entertaining but oft-overlooked Blue Jays baseball club were absent from TD Ballpark for the past week or so, which meant it was time to follow them to Clearwater’s BayCare Ballpark on a typically Floridian 91-degree Saturday night for a contest with the home team Threshers.
On June 3, the Blue Jays were greeted by a noisy throng of 3,787 Threshers enthusiasts, an attendance figure more than 10 times that of Dunedin’s average number of souls in seats for each game at TD Ballpark. It was First Responders Night, with the honorees getting in for free and their families for half price.
Perhaps the size of the partisan horde put the Blue Jays on edge, as only first baseman Glenn Santiago managed more than one hit, going two for three with one run batted in.
Even the presence of big-league second baseman Santiago Espinal didn’t help. Espinal, who was with the Dunedin team from the major league Toronto ball club as he rehabilitated a right hamstring injury during a 10-day stint on the Injured List, provided little help as the Blue Jays fell victim to the first-place Threshers by a score of 4-3.
Espinal played the field like he was feeling a lot better, and though he was hitting a neat .300 he was only able to contribute only one hit in four at bats.
The Threshers, who carry an alias of “Beach Dogs” on their popular dog nights — yes, on several nights during the season pooches are invited inside the stadium for a $7 admittance fee that is donated to local animal charities — comfortably roost in first place in the Florida State League’s West Division.
Dunedin, in fourth place and 12 or so games out of first, put up a spirited fight in their loss, but they never seemed to gain any traction against Threshers’ pitching.
While the score was tied as late as the ninth inning, Clearwater’s heroes used timely hitting to scrounge up the winning run in the bottom of the ninth.
Irrespective of the game’s result, it was difficult not to marvel at the surroundings at BayCare Ballpark.
Comparing the scenes at TD Ballpark and BayCare Ballpark is like contrasting wing-tip shoes to loafers. Yes, they both cover the feet, but the feel is different.
It’s difficult not to be pleased when ushers hand incoming guests a copy of the Threshers Times, a full-color, 70-page magazine with oodles of info on team players, statistics and even a scorecard. Lots of ads, too. TD Ballpark is unfortunately bereft of scorecards or any other publications that would provide fans with even bare statistics about players.
BayCare Ballpark’s scoreboard is decked out with patriotic red, white and blue lights, so the batting order on the board is in three different tones, each of which can be difficult to decipher from seats behind home plate. But that is a minor quibble.
The concourse is located inside the stadium bowl, which allows fans to watch the game as they order a beer and a hot dog or, of course, a Philly cheesesteak sandwich. Lots of different fare and the fan store and a Frenchy’s open bar in left field provide a carnival-like atmosphere. And make no mistake, Threshers’ fans are a devoted lot who can get loud without silly scoreboard instructions to do so.
In the seats behind home plate, a group of professional scouts chatted amongst themselves and evaluated players with a nonchalant intensity. It was easy to identify them as scouts because most people leave their radar guns at home. In addition, few among us can wear — oh my goodness, is that real? — a World Series championship ring as did one of the professional onlookers.
If there was a Blue Jays fan contingent at this night’s game, they were largely invisible. The stands were filled with the red apparel of the Threshers or their Major League club, the Philadelphia Phillies. No Blue Jays blue could be found.
The Blue Jays play the Bradenton Marauders at Bradenton until they return to TD Ballpark on June 13 for a home stand that will last until June 25 and will include more matches with Clearwater as well as a visit from the Lakeland Flying Tigers preceding the Threshers series.
Dozens of baseball nuts are expected to attend the ballgames as the Pride of Dunedin makes its move up the standings with its own brand of scrappy play.
Although there were to be fireworks after the Threshers game, the explosions in the sky were canceled due to the nearby nesting of eaglets. Federal authorities thought the fireworks might disturb the young bald eagles.
But with a ninth-inning victory, no one went home disappointed.