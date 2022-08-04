CLEARWATER — Due to deterioration and safety concerns, the two fishing docks located near the Clearwater Pass at Sand Key Park will be demolished beginning Aug. 1.
In 2021, a dock inspector completed an underwater inspection and determined that the docks were not in good condition. Clearwater officials said the evaluation by Coastal Dock Concepts found framing, hardware and pilings have been damaged and also are rotting.
The report said that some pilings were cracked through and missing mass at the top and that “support framing boards are cracking/split and rotting due to rusting galvanized hardware and direct exposure to salt water.”
City officials did not indicate when demolition would begin or whether the docks would be replaced.