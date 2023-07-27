CLEARWATER — For the sixth year in a row, the city of Clearwater's Fleet Division has been awarded the "100 Best Fleets in North America" award sponsored by 100 Best Fleets in America and Governing Magazine.
The city has also been ranked 53rd in the nation out of 38,000 public fleets.
The Clearwater Fleet Division provides repair and maintenance services for a fleet of approximately 1,800 city vehicles and equipment, including Clearwater Police, Clearwater Fire & Rescue, Clearwater Solid Waste/Recycling, Public Works, Public Utilities, Clearwater Gas and Parks and Recreation equipment.
The division includes 35 full-time employees.