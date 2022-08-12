BayCare names CEO
CLEARWATER – Stephanie D. Conners, an experienced health care leader who began her career as a nurse, has been named the next chief executive officer and president of BayCare Health System.
Conners, 50, was selected by the BayCare board of trustees following an extensive national search that began in February after Tommy Inzina, BayCare’s current CEO and president, announced his plans to retire by year’s end.
Currently, the executive vice president and chief operating officer for Jefferson Health, a large, not-for-profit health care system based in Philadelphia, Conners will join BayCare in October.
Conners holds a bachelor’s degree from Villanova University and an MBA from Eastern University. She and her husband, Timothy Conners, have four children ranging in age from 13 to 26, and one grandchild.
Inventor focus of Luisi talk
CLEARWATER – Don Roebling, inventor of a military tractor, will be the focus of a presentation by Vincent Luisi, curator of the Dunedin Museum.
The talk is set for noon, Wednesday, Aug. 17, in Fellowship Hall at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 110 S Fort Harrison Ave.
Roebling was a philanthropist and inventor known primarily for invention of the Roebling Alligator, an amphibious tractor that was tested in local waters and was used during World War II. In the 1930s, he was a member at Peace and donated the land and funds to build the church fellowship hall.
A light salad lunch will be served.
USS Truman
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, with Aviation Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Cole Anderson of Clearwater among the on-board crew.
The strike group is employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S. interests and those of allied and partner nations.
