CLEARWATER BEACH — Following a two-year, pandemic-induced hiatus, the Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival returns this week, and the 17-day expo promises to be bigger than ever.
More than a dozen sand sculptors from around the world will compete in the event, which starts Friday, April 8, and runs through Sunday, April 24. The festival will also include rides and attractions, sand-sculpting classes and fireworks.
The artists began assembling in Pinellas County about a week before the event, eager to transform the silky-smooth Clearwater Beach sand into works of animal-themed art for this year’s “SANDimals” theme.
According to Canadian sculptor Karen Fralich, the opportunity to participate in the Sugar Sand Festival is attractive for a variety of reasons, including working under the cover of the 21,000-square-foot main tent.
“The fluffy, soft sand, and the weather is beautiful — a lot warmer than Toronto!” Fralich said during media day April 4, as she worked on one of her creations, a giant sand cat. “Of course, the sugar sand is incredible here, it’s so easy to carve and it looks nice. But the fact that we’re under the tent and out of the hot sun is amazing. I can’t say enough about it.”
Indeed, veteran sand sculptor Raymond Wirick of Bath, England, said having cover from the elements is always a bonus.
“I did a project once in Hong Kong during a monsoon,” said Wirick, an eight-year Sugar Sand veteran and member of the renowned Sandtastic sculpting team. “So, you have to be prepared for anything, and having the tent is nice. But truthfully, this is like a holiday for me. I love coming here and hanging with friends and in my opinion, this is one of the more successful events I’ve been a part of. You get different artists from all over the world, and they always keep it fresh. When it comes to being treated well the organizers are remarkable. It’s one of my favorite events.”
The praise was music to Lisa Chandler’s ears, as the event founder has poured her heart, soul, and tons of locally sourced sand into the festival for the past decade.
“This would’ve been the 10th annual festival, but eight and nine got canceled,” Chandler said. The 2020 event was called off due to the initial coronavirus outbreak just prior to opening day. “It was absolutely devastating, and our hearts were broken, and in 2021 the world was still in limbo, so we knew shutting it down was the right thing to do.”
Chandler, whose family owns Pier 60 concessions, noted the Sugar Sand event serves as a fundraiser for the nightly Sunsets at Pier 60 festival, and she said it’s critical for businesses in the area to get these types of special events back up and running.
“I think now more than ever we need to celebrate the fact that there hasn’t been one person not affected by the pandemic, and what excites me is Sugar Sand is all about the community,” she said. Safety measures have been put in place, including going 100% cashless, although masks are not required because it’s outside. “We take our number one asset and build a walkthrough museum made of sand, and it brings people together to appreciate the art of sand sculpting. We bring the sand to life in ways that’s visually creative.”
The buzz surrounding Sugar Sand’s return — Chandler said ticket presales, which started in December, are the biggest ever — has even attracted artists who don’t specialize in sand sculpting.
Renowned St. Petersburg metal sculptor Donald Gialanella created a giant, 18-foot-long alligator that is made from, and consumes, recycled materials, and he said he was “honored” to be asked to contribute.
“‘Allie-Gator’ is a fun way to raise awareness for recycling,” Gialanella said, noting the piece is covered in chain link fencing that accepts single-source recycled bottles which will make up the gator’s body. “I’ve been doing these for many years, but this is a larger and much more ambitious piece, so I met with Lisa and pitched some ideas and we got it done. It’s really a fun thing, and I’m honored to be a part of this exhibit at such an amazing event with such a collection of great talent.”
According to Chandler, the feeling is mutual.
“We expect ‘Allie-Gator’ to be greeting Sugar Sand guests and promoting the importance of recycling for many, many years to come,” she said.
For more information on the 2022 Pier 60 Sugar Sand Festival, including times and ticket prices, visit SugarSandFestival.com.