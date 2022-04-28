CLEARWATER — As the country creeps back toward normalcy following more than two years of COVID-related restrictions, one segment of the population is finally getting to experience personal contact again.
Senior citizens were one of the groups hit hardest by the coronavirus, resulting in residents of assisted-living facilities and nursing homes being cut off from friends and families. Now, with many social distancing restrictions and mask requirements dropped, social activities are returning to area senior-care facilities.
On April 14, a group of students from East Lake High School visited the Landmark in Countryside on McMullen Booth Road for a Seniors Prom, a fun, semi-formal event hosted by a group of female business owners, who call themselves the Community Warriors Power Partners.
“We formed this group two years ago during COVID as a way to give back,” said Amber Geier, owner of Pineapple Placements, a senior-living referral service.
Her squad includes four other local businesswomen affiliated with the senior-care industry.
“Tonight, we have a group of East Lake High School students here for a seniors prom, where they will sit and talk and dine with the residents, and we’ll have punch and champagne and dancing and crown a king and queen. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”
Debbie Humphrey, president and a certified senior adviser for Home Helpers Home Care, said the residents are ready to release months of pent-up stress and erase the lingering feelings of loneliness.
“They’ve been cooped up for so long, it means a lot to us to be able to help,” Humphrey said.
Charlotte Hutton, the facility’s community activities director, said she felt the prom was a terrific idea to get the residents socializing again.
“When I was asked to host this event, I said it would be an honor, and I’m glad I did because this is wonderful,” said Hutton, a longtime veteran of the senior-care industry. “I’ve never done a prom before. I’ve hosted a circus, car shows, a mock wedding, but never a prom. So, this is a first.”
Based on the interactions between the residents and the students, the idea was a success.
“It’s amazing to see; I know the residents and their families are extremely happy, because the engagement is what it’s all about,” said Elizabeth Koehl, the Landmark’s community relations director. “They always love interacting with younger generations. It’s a different conversation and different company, and they like it. It’s fun.”
Indeed, with tables full of roses and glasses full of wine, it was hard to tell who was having more fun, the residents, or the students.
“When I first asked some friends to help out, it took a little convincing. At first it was a hard ‘no,’” said Gavin Kuhar, Debbie Humphrey’s grandson and a senior at ELHS who recruited the kids. “But after a week or two I got seven or eight on board, and I think they’re enjoying it. I know Wesley is because he’ll talk to anyone!”
Kuhar was referring to Wesley Geier, a fellow 18-year-old ELHS senior and Amber Geier’s son.
“I think it’s really cool they do this, because my mom has been in this industry for a long time and I’ve heard sad stories of people sitting in the homes and no one calls or visits them,” Wesley said. “They give me advice and ask about school. I think it brings them back, talking to the younger generations, because they’re getting to hear something new instead of the same five stories every day. So, I like to help out any time I can.”
As happy hour ended and the dinner portion of the evening was about to begin, it was clear the visit was appreciated by the residents.
“It’s my first year here, I just turned 90, and I’m celebrating with all the kids!” a delighted Richard Monte said.