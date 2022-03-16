While construction workers are busy building an $84 million makeover of the downtown waterfront, city officials are moving forward on the logistics of getting Imagine Clearwater completed by the summer 2023 target date.
This month, the city is soliciting responses from companies to operate and manage the $15 million amphitheater, a major element of the revitalized Coachman Park aimed at bringing life to the struggling downtown. The venue will have covering over 4,000 seats and lawn space for another 5,000 people along the Intracoastal Waterway, positioning it as a distinctive boutique amphitheater in Tampa Bay.
City officials plan to hire a company by May that will handle everything from booking talent and marketing shows to dealing with the financial side of running an entertainment venue, according to records.
That means the city will not be in the business of trying to produce events or master the industry expertise needed to operate such a venue, said assistant city manager Michael Delk. The city, he said, will instead focus on leveraging its success to bring residents and visitors to the rest of the 22-acre park and surrounding downtown.
Whether the city shares any profits that come from the amphitheater operations must be negotiated in the contract with the management company, according to Delk.
“We’re not building it because we assume it’s necessarily going to turn a profit,” Delk said. “We are extremely confident that we are going to bring thousands of people to downtown Clearwater on a regular and routine basis, that’s why we’re building the amphitheater.”
But the city is trying to raise revenue from the park in other ways.
Earlier this month, the City Council hired The Superlative Group of Cleveland for $69,000 to determine how much money the city could charge for the naming rights of the amphitheater as well as other sponsorship opportunities within the park. That work will occur over the next 90 days. The city will then have the option of retaining the group to go out and sell the naming rights and sponsorships.
Last year, The Superlative Group represented Miami-Dade County in its naming rights negotiations for the Miami Heat arena. The deal with cryptocurrency exchange FTX will bring $90 million to the county over 19 years, according to a Miami-Dade news release.
Outside of the amphitheater, the revitalized waterfront park will include a garden, playground, gateway plaza and Bluff walk trail. Delk said the space offers a variety of opportunities for the city to sell sponsorships, like ways to commemorate the names of donors in the garden or near the plaza waterfall, for example.
Though a private company will manage the amphitheater, city staff will operate the rest of the park and oversee regular programming like farmers markets, yoga classes or other events.
Since the concept for Imagine Clearwater was finalized in early 2017, city officials had discussed partnering with a nonprofit conservancy that would be formed to raise money for and run programming in the park.
But after joining the city in November, City Manager Jon Jennings said he has determined it would be in the best interest of the city to keep programming in-house.
“To essentially hand over an $84 million park to a relatively independent group to program it the way they see fit I don’t see as being in the best interest of the city,” Jennings said in a recent interview.
He said he would support the formation of a so-called “friends of” group that would act in more of an advisory role and could still raise money and awareness for events in the park.
On March 4, Ruth Eckerd Hall President and CEO Susan M. Crockett confirmed the nonprofit will be responding to the city’s request for qualifications to manage and operate Imagine Clearwater’s amphitheater.
Ruth Eckerd Hall has long been invested in the downtown waterfront redevelopment and has operated concerts in the former Coachman Park. When the Imagine Clearwater concept was finalized in 2017, it proposed only a simple, uncovered bandshell for concerts and events.
Ruth Eckerd Hall’s then-CEO Zev Buffman pushed the council to consider building an amphitheater with covering over at least 4,000 seats to attract larger acts and become a regional draw. The council voted in 2019 to amend the park’s design to replace the uncovered bandshell with the boutique amphitheater.
Ruth Eckerd Hall already operates the city-owned performing arts center on McMullen-Booth Road as well as the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre on Cleveland Street.
Crockett said the Ruth Eckerd Hall board sees providing management expertise for Imagine Clearwater’s concert venue as “a natural next step in our long-standing commitment to Clearwater’s economic and cultural success.”
Representatives for Live Nation Entertainment and AEG Presents did not respond to requests for comment.
Though the target completion date for the waterfront park is summer 2023, the redevelopment of surrounding city-owned parcels is still being determined.
In August, negotiations fell through with a developer to build mixed-use retail, residential and hotel projects on three city-owned parcels surrounding the park footprint. Jupiter-based developer Craig Govan withdrew his plans after he and city staff could not come to an agreement during conceptual discussions over a parking garage on the downtown bluff.
Since then, Jennings has begun discussing a potential land swap with Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige involving one of those three parcels, a 1.4-acre lot on Pierce Street.
There is still potential for the city to build on the former Harborview site at the corner of Cleveland Street and Osceola Avenue, as well as the former City Hall site on Pierce Street. But Jennings said more opportunities could come following the redevelopment of the park.
“Instead of rushing into it, let’s take a couple of years to see what the landscape looks like,” he said.