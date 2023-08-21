The Countryside Jr. Cougars were Division II Super Bowl Elite champions as an 8-and-under team last season. Moving up to the 10U level, they got off to a strong start with a season-opening 13-7 win over the host Seminole Seahawks.
Countryside earned three wins in four divisional games, but the 10-and-under matchup was called before halftime due to a skirmish on the field in the second quarter.
“Our offensive lineman was having our quarterback’s back, and it escalated from there,” Countryside coach Chris Madrishin said.
The Cougars took a 7-0 lead on Galen Madrishin’s 60-yard scoring pass to Zai Williams and a 1-point conversion pass to Kyle Lane Jr. On fourth-and-goal, Seminole’s Mariano Cruz ran into the end zone for a 3-yard touchdown before Albert Williams added the conversion run.
That lead, however, did not last long as Gerald Williams returned the ensuing kickoff for the go-ahead score that held up when the game ended early.
The Cougars’ defensive standouts were Dominic Bouterse, who recovered a fumble, and Tony Reviere, who made several tackles in Seminole’s backfield.
Seminole averted a sweep later that day when its 14U team won 40-9.
“It just gives them momentum for the rest of the season,” Seminole coach Poleat Henry said. “Starting off positive is big because we’re an up-and-coming team.”
The Seahawks got touchdown runs from Gavin Sherman, Christian Fernandez, Rah’jai McGrady and Olijah Wilson with Jeremiah Williams, Kendrick Green, Jordan Vanverhan and Marcus McDuffy adding conversion runs.
Kobe Clark sparked the defense by returning two interceptions for touchdowns. Other key defenders were Ian Dale, Nycere Griffin and Decamron Johnson.
Countryside’s 8u team opened the action with a 12-0 win. Harrison Foizey threw for a touchdown and ran for another with defensive standouts Isaiah Johnson, Lorenzo Passanisi and Shane Carter Jr. contributing to the shutout.
The Cougars made it three in a row with a 49-6 rout in the 12U division.
“It was pivotal to bounce back when it counts,” said Countryside coach Justin Glenn, alluding to a preseason loss to the Bay Area Jaguars.
Jaysean Glenn led Countryside’s offense with three touchdown passes — to Amari Lewis, Canaan Woesnner and Kelen Durham — and a scoring run. Also running for touchdowns were Jacob Hilton, Nijahy Barnes and Jeremiah Henderson.
Defensively, Barnes returned a fumble for a touchdown, and nose guard Breon Henderson played strong in the middle on a unit that racked up a handful of turnovers.