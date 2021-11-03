Exhibit featuring work of famed photographer Clyde Butcher to open Nov. 6 at Clearwater library

CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency will present “America’s Everglades,” an exhibit by world-renowned Florida Artists Hall of Fame photographer Clyde Butcher.
The exhibit will open to the public Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave., Clearwater. The day the exhibit opens, Butcher will be on hand for a book signing from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The exhibit will allow the public to see the natural beauty, boldness, and technical achievement of his work, which has earned Butcher the recognition of being the foremost landscape photographer in America of the 21st century.
The exhibit will be on display through May 31, 2022, during open library hours. This exhibit and parking at the library are free.
Butcher’s black-and-white monumental photographs have been exhibited in museums around the world, with the exhibit in Clearwater showcasing a collection of his Everglades photography that will be an important display of art in an accessible public space.
“The Everglades exhibit is an opportunity for us to not only showcase a nationally acclaimed artist but also the importance of our environment,” said Amanda Thompson, Community Redevelopment Agency director. “We welcome residents and visitors to experience this new gallery overlooking the waterfront and all the opportunities for arts and entertainment that downtown Clearwater has to offer.”
Butcher’s love of the Everglades began when he discovered the unique environment upon moving to Florida in 1980, from California. He began capturing the Everglades’ mysterious and beautiful habitat and used his images in conservation efforts to help the people of Florida understand the need to conserve the endangered habitat.
In addition to showcasing unparalleled views deep within the Everglades, this exhibit allows guests the opportunity to learn about this unique Florida ecosystem and the importance of water conservation while seeing the stunning large-format photography. The exhibit coincides with an important milestone next year for Everglades National Park, which will celebrate its 75th anniversary in late 2022.
"It is my hope that the vision I give to you of the Everglades will inspire you to love and protect it for generations to come,” Butcher said of the Clearwater exhibit.
Butcher’s work has been honored with many prestigious awards and has been the subject of various news and PBS programs, including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the North American Nature Photography Association and Ansel Adams Award from the Sierra Club. He has been inducted into the Florida Artists Hall of Fame, which is the highest honor presented to a private citizen in Florida, and earned the Distinguished Artist Award from the Florida House of Representatives.
In addition, he has been named one of the Top 100 Most Influential Floridians by Florida Trend and been included in “Who Will be the Next Ansel Adams?” by Popular Photography Magazine.