From left, KnowBe4 board member Jeremiah Daly, co-president and chief revenue officer Lars Letonoff and co-president and chief financial officer Krish Venkataraman ring the Nasdaq bell in New York to open trading on April 22, 2021. Clearwater's KnowBe4, a cybersecurity training company, on Oct. 12 agreed to a deal worth approximately $4.6 billion to be sold to Austin, Texas, private equity firm Vista Equity Partners.