CLEARWATER — Dr. George Feliciano has joined the medical staff at Orthopedic Associates of West Florida.
He specializes in joint replacement surgery of the hip and knee.
Feliciano is a graduate of Indiana University School of Medicine and completed his residency in orthopedic surgery at Akron General Medical Center in Akron, Ohio. Following residency, he was awarded a fellowship position in hip and knee joint reconstruction at Scripps Clinic and Shiley Center for Orthopaedic Research and Education in La Jolla, Calif. He is a fellow member of the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons and board certified by the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
Feliciano will be accepting patients beginning Aug. 1 at the practice’s offices in Clearwater, Countryside, and Bardmoor. Call 727-461-6026 to schedule an appointment.