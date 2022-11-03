Woman’s Club accepting grant applications
CLEARWATER — GFWC Clearwater Community Woman's Club established the Daisy Grants program to award grants to local charities in Pinellas County. To be eligible for a grant, the charity must be open to Pinellas County residents, must be a 501-c organization, and the funds must be earmarked for a specific project of no more than $2,000. This year, Advocates Against Human Trafficking, Clearwater Historical Museum, Harbordish and Voices of Aphasia each received grants of $1,000.
A grant application, with instructions, is available for download at ccwcFlorida.org. Applications must be sent by USPS and postmarked by Jan. 11, 2023. Grant recipients will be notified by Feb. 15, 2023.
For further information, email Kay Estock at Info@ccwcFlorida.org.
Hot air balloons visit St. Cecelia
CLEARWATER — St. Cecelia Catholic School students learned the sky’s the limit Oct. 26 when it comes to adventure, thanks to a visit from Air Hound Adventures LLC, a hot air balloon company out of Orlando.
The company brought a retired hot air balloon and basket to the school so the children could get a closeup view of something they usually see flying in the air. The educational experience covered such things as the science of hot air flights, how air balloons are built, the balloonist’s prayer, how to fly the balloons, how the burner works, and what type of fuel is used as well as how weather plays a large part in flying the balloons.
Students asked questions during the presentation and were able to walk into a balloon filled with cool air.
“This is the best day ever,” enthused one of the students after walking into the balloon.
When back outside of the balloon, the company then filled the balloon with hot air so the students could see the balloon fully inflated. “Wow, I never knew how big a hot air balloon was,” a student said. “I wish we could go up in it!”