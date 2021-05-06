CLEARWATER — A $38.4 million project that city officials say would bring much-needed housing to downtown and support nearby Cleveland Street businesses appeared to be on the fast track after city leaders got a first glimpse of the development in October.
In January, Pinellas County commissioners signed off on providing the 173-unit project with about $3.4 million in Penny for Pinellas funds earmarked for affordable housing. Last month, the City Council was preparing to review a development agreement so plans could move forward.
That momentum has come to a halt, however, after financial and physical obstacles have stalled the plan to redevelop the 3.5-acre piece of vacant city-owned property at 306 S. Washington Ave.
Peter Leach, vice president of Southport Financial, which is affiliated with the developer of the site, said construction costs, property taxes and environmental concerns have become difficult challenges to overcome.
Leach said the cost of lumber has more than doubled since his firm bid on the project, which means framing will now cost about $3.5 million.
“We’re $1 million (higher), which in this day and age isn’t the end of the world, but it’s annoying,” he said.
The second obstacle came as a surprise that will take time and hundreds of thousands of dollars to remedy.
More than 15 years ago, the state approved the city’s environmental assessment on the site. Leach said both Southport and lenders needed a new one, so they conducted a comprehensive review.
“There are several things found in that, not the least of which is a 1.5-ton concrete vault sitting in the middle of it that was not discovered in the original. Nobody knows what it was for,” he said.
Also, the top 2 feet of surface soil was littered with contaminants, he said, meaning the firm will have to remove it and run it through a small screen. The remaining soil will then be tested. He estimates the firm will have to import about a foot of soil for the entire site to make it buildable.
He said resolving all the issues will cost about $300,000.
“We have to figure out how we’re going to get some money to make up for the poor quality of the site itself. I can’t afford to put $300,000 in it to make it buildable.”
The final — and biggest — challenge is property taxes, he said.
“The whole issue is what is workforce housing? Everybody has a different definition of what it is,” he said.
The existing legislation for property taxes has an exception in terms of giving leeway to county assessors for assessing the value of an affordable housing tax project, he said, which is defined as 60% of area median income or less.
This project is a mixture of one- and two-bedroom units for people who earn between 80% and 120% of the area median income.
Property taxes were projected to be $1,200 a unit each year. As it turns out, it’s more likely to be about $2,000 each year, he said, which is “unsustainable” for a project such as this one that has complex funding sources.
First, the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency would sell the land to the Pinellas County Land Trust who will own the underlying land in perpetuity. The land trust would then provide a 99-year lease to Southport. Also, the rental rates cannot increase more than 1% per year.
“We can work with everything but the property taxes,” he said, adding that there is a statewide effort by public-private developers to change the legislation regarding workforce housing.
But, considering the legislative session just ended April 30, it obviously won’t happen this year.
CRA director Amanda Thompson said she would still like the city to keep moving the project forward by seeking alternative funding sources to help offset some of the financial obstacles.
This would be in addition to an $800,000 grant in exchange for the public parking the project will provide. Southport has also applied for an $880,000 loan from the city’s federal housing funds. Leach had said $200,000 of that would be paid over a 20-year period and the rest deferred over 40 or 50 years.
Council members agreed to keep the ball rolling, but only by requesting staff come back with quotes for remediation efforts to clean up the site. The development agreement was continued to a date uncertain.
“This is really going to be a catalyst for this area to show here’s where we’re going,” Thompson said. “This is what Clearwater is going to be in the future.”