Seminole, FL (33772)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High around 85F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then windy overnight with more widespread storms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.