St. Cecelia students nab speech awards
CLEARWATER — Students from St. Cecelia Interparochial Catholic School received top honors in a forensics/speech contest held March 31 with several schools from the diocese of St. Petersburg.
Category honors included:
Duo Dramatization — Eva Ruth and Senait Alier (grade 8), first place.
Original Oratory — Olivia White (grade 6), third place; Christopher Philip (grade 5), second place.
Dramatization — Caroline Bishop (grade 8), first place.
Poetry — Natalie Russell (grade 8), third place.
Winners were judged by teachers from diocesan and public schools.
Women’s Club gives $40K to Created Women
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Community Woman’s Club presented a check for $40,000 to Created Women Inc. on March 18.
The donation was in addition to the $10,000 CCWC gave to the same organization in December.
The donations will go toward funding for long-term housing in Pinellas County for women survivors of human trafficking. The check was accepted by Lurlene Diaz, Created’s executive director.
CCWC has raised more than $100,000 over two years through its Champa Bay Elimination Dinner fundraiser.