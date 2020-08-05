CLEARWATER — There aren’t many dolphins who can call a 1.5 million-gallon state-of-the-art habitat home, but Clearwater has at least five who can.
Clearwater Marine Aquarium hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 29 to unveil the Ruth and J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex, which includes nine windows offering underwater viewing of Winter, Hope, PJ, Nicholas and Hemingway — five rescued and rehabilitated dolphins who call the facility home.
The expansion has tripled the habit, and will allow for the care of twice as many animals, said CMA spokeswoman Kelsey Long.
“The new construction gives us the capability to help more dolphins and marine life, as well as focus on rescue and rehabilitation,” she said.
The habitat is comprised of five connected pools, holding 1.5 million gallons of water.
“It’s quite impressive,” Long said. “That’s a lot of water.”
Aquarium attendees will be able to view the dolphins underwater through windows that are 40 feet wide, 14 feet tall and 12 ½ inches thick.
The expansion is just part one of an $80 million project, Long said.
According to a press release, part two will debut in the fall, and will include education centers; a new entrance experience; new dining areas with locally sourced food options, with beer and wine; a new retail area; private event space with a ballroom and full prep kitchen; high-tech theatre; four private meeting rooms; and five-times the guest space.
Despite the overhaul, Long said the mission of aquarium remains the same — the care and rehabilitation of marine life.
One such marine animal is Rudy, a rust toothed dolphin, who is the aquarium’s latest addition.
The dolphin became stranded in December off Sanibel Island. Once under the care of CMA, it was discovered that Rudy had significant hearing loss.
“He doesn’t have the hearing range for survival in the wild,” Long said.
Due to his disability, CMA officials have determined he can’t be released. Thanks to the expansion, Rudy can now call CMA home.
“Due to the increased capacity, he has a forever home,” Long said. “And we couldn’t be happier to have him.”
Long said Rudy is just one example of the kind of work that the aquarium does every single day.
“The opportunities are endless with the new space,” Long said.
For more information about the aquarium and its recent expansion, visit www.seewinter.com.