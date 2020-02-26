CLEARWATER — Bright blue skies, 75-degree temperatures and a slight breeze greeted the more than 7,000 fans that came through the turnstiles at Spectrum Field in Clearwater on Feb. 23 as the Philadelphia Phillies kicked off their 2020 spring training campaign with a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on a picture-perfect day for baseball.
The Phillies’ first Grapefruit League home game marked the debut of manager Joe Girardi, a World Series winner with the New York Yankees whom the team signed to replace Gabe Kapler in the offseason.
The contest also featured the unveiling of some new additions to Spectrum Field, including several measures geared toward fan safety, according to John Timberlake, the Phillies’ director of Florida operations.
“The safety of the fans is of the utmost importance to Major League Baseball and the Phillies,” Timberlake said during the team’s spring training media day Feb. 21. “So, we extended the netting behind home plate to 14 feet high to the end of both dugouts and we continued it down the foul lines to the last section of stands.”
Timberlake said Major League Baseball began the push for extending the netting over the past few years as a result of several fans suffering severe injuries from foul balls going into the stands.
“Today’s fans are on their (smart) devices more, they’re not paying attention sometimes, and so for people seated close to the action this takes away the danger of screaming line drives coming into the stands,” he said after the media session, adding, “I mean, in the NHL, it took a death for them to react and put up nets, and we don’t want it to come to that.”
Indeed, on Opening Day there were several close calls that had fans thankful for the extended netting.
“He would’ve taken one off the head if the netting wasn’t there,” Delaware resident Keli Panaccione said of her husband, Al, a few minutes after a scorching foul ball bounced off the net where the two were sitting a few rows from the field down third base line. “But he would’ve had a foul ball for the kids!”
Down in the left field corner past the netting, where Joe Vizza was waiting to get autographs with his son, the Hatboro, Pennsylvania, native said, “We’ve already had a few line drives come over here, so it’s a good thing the net is here. It’s my first time here, so I don’t have anything to compare it to, but I’m glad they have it to protect the fans.”
In addition to the netting, Timberlake noted other new features at Spectrum Field include free sunscreen stations set up at a dozen locations around the park; a ride-share area outside the south gate designed to consolidate Uber, Lyft and taxi services; and a “see something, say something” program that utilizes an anonymous help line. “We’re trying to make the ballpark the safest place for fans,” Timberlake explained. “With this program, if you see anything — a person acting suspicious or a backpack left alone or a lost child, for example — it gives people a number to contact security to come and check on the situation.”
One new feature that might not sound like a big deal, but Timberlake believes could make fans happy, are the revamped metal detectors. Thanks to a software upgrade, patrons won’t have to empty their pockets of keys, cell phones and other incidentals as they walk in the gates.
“We were able to upgrade the software and adjust the sensitivity so it won’t pick up keys or cell phones, but it will pick up a weapon,” Timberlake said after the Philly Phanatic and Phinley the Shark attempted to demonstrate how the new machinery worked during media day.
“In reality, it’s going to speed up our lines.”
Outside the stadium’s west gate on Opening Day, one fan in particular was thrilled with the new feature.
“I usually set them off everywhere I go because I have a titanium knee,” Clearwater resident Virginia McDowell said as she entered the ballpark with her husband, Mike. “One time in an airport they put me in a bulletproof box for an hour! So, I was really shocked when I could walk right in here. Very pleased.”
While the new security measures and amenities are important to the fan experience, Timberlake knows it’s the product on the field that puts the fans in the stands. He believes a full spring with $330-million slugger Bryce Harper, the addition of new signees like Girardi and former Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius and an extra home game, plus games against the Red Sox and Yankees, should make the 2020 Grapefruit League season at Spectrum Field a success.
“We expect to surpass last year,” Timberlake said, noting ticket sales were up 12 percent from 2019 in the run up to the home opener. “There’s a sense of quiet confidence around here with the experience of Girardi. You get the sense people are pleased with the hire and good things are going to continue to happen. The team’s popular. The players make the team popular and we’re excited for this season.”
Phillies spring training schedule
Spectrum Field, 601 Old Coachman Road
727-467-4457
Feb 28: Braves at Phillies, 1:05
Feb 29: Phillies at Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m.
March 1: Orioles at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
March 2: Phillies at Braves, 6:05 p.m.
March 4: Pirates at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
March 4: Phillies at Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
March 5: Blue Jays at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
March 6: Phillies at Tigers, 1:05 p.m.
March 7: Red Sox at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
March 8: Phillies at Blue Jays, 1:07 p.m.
March 9: Yankees at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
March 10: Twins at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
March 12: Phillies at Rays, 1:05 p.m.
March 13: Tigers at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
March 14: Phillies at Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
March 15: Pirates at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
March 16: Phillies at Orioles, 1:05 p.m.
March 17: Blue Jays at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
March 17: Phillies at Pirates, 1:05 p.m.
March 18: Rays at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
March 19: Yankees at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
March 20: Phillies at Blue Jays, 6:07 p.m.
March 21: Rays at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.
March 22: Phillies at Orioles, 1:05 p.m.
March 23: Rays at Phillies, 1:05 p.m.