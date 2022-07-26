CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Public Library System is hosting a free backpack, book and school supply giveaway for students in kindergarten through 12th grade at each of the library’s five locations. Stop by your closest library location during open hours from Aug. 1 through Aug. 5 to pick up supplies while they last.
Limited to one backpack per child, if the child is present. If the child or children are not present, limited to two backpacks per family. Supplies are provided with support from the Clearwater Library Foundation.
Clearwater Public Library System locations:
• Clearwater Beach Library, 69 Bay Esplanade
• Clearwater Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave.
• Clearwater East Community Library, 2465 Drew St.
• Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Springs Dr.
• North Greenwood Library, 905 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
For more information and to view the library hours, call 727-562-4970 or visit myclearwaterlibrary.com.