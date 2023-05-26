Kader to head Clearwater Parks and Recreation
CLEARWATER — Art Kader has been named the Clearwater Parks and Recreation director as of May 15.
He has been an assistant director in the Parks and Recreation department since 1979.
Kader graduated from Clearwater High School and earned his bachelor's degree in business administration with a major in marketing and management from the University of South Florida in 1970. He earned his Master of Religious Education, with an emphasis in recreation and youth, from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary in 1972.
He began working for the city of Clearwater in 1968 as a service worker in the Parks and Grounds Maintenance department. In 1970, he became a Recreation Leader at the city of Clearwater, a job he worked until 1971.
In 1973, Kader became the Assistant Recreation Director at the city of Largo, where he served until his hiring in Clearwater.
Bills graduates from UNG
DAHLONEGA, Ga. — Madeline Bills of Clearwater graduated from the University of North Georgia in commencement ceremonies May 5-6.
Bills received a Master of Science in Kinesiology.
Memorial Day ceremony to honor heroes
CLEARWATER — Crest Lake will be the site for a Memorial Day ceremony from 6-7 p.m., Monday, May 29.
Speakers will be Clearwater Mayor Brian Aungst and Jack Tilly, a decorated war veteran with a 34-year career in the U.S. Army. He also is co-chair of the American Freedom Foundation, which provides educational opportunities for wounded soldiers and welfare opportunities for the families of fallen soldiers.