A former longtime chief of the Clearwater Police Department was inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame in Tallahassee on May 15.
Chief Sidney R. Klein, who died in 2020, was among several who were honored, according to a news release. He was chief of police in Clearwater for 29 years and was in law enforcement for 47 years. He also served in the U.S. Navy for three years.
Klein began his law enforcement career in 1963 with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Department. In 1966, he was assigned to Internal Affairs, where he worked in a special investigative unit called "the sheriff's squad," which reported directly to Sheriff E. Wilson Purdy. This squad specifically worked cases involving organized crime and political corruption. In 1968, he began working undercover in the narcotics unit.
In 1970, he moved to Colorado to join the new Lakewood Department of Public Safety. Named agent of the year in 1970 and 1971, he was promoted through the ranks to assistant director in 1978, while also earning his master's degree in criminal justice.
In 1981, he applied for and was selected as Clearwater's chief of police, where he served for 29 years. Klein distinguished himself with innovative programs such as the Clearwater Homeless Intervention Project, Hispanic Outreach Program and countless community policing initiatives which won national recognition. He applied for and received the first federal grant to create a human trafficking task force, a program that has been duplicated all over the world.
He retired from the Clearwater Police Department in 2010, after 47 years in law enforcement.
"Chief Klein instilled an organizational culture at CPD that embraces community engagement, problem solving and partnerships," said Dan Slaughter, current Clearwater chief. "The community still benefits today from his work, and will for many years to come."
The Florida Law Enforcement Officers' Hall of Fame was created by the 2014 Florida Legislature to recognize and honor law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line for the safety and protection of Florida's citizens and visitors through their works, service and exemplary accomplishments.
Clearwater Police, FOP Lodge 10 remember fallen officers
The Clearwater Police Department joined with FOP Lodge 10 on May 14 to remember Clearwater's fallen officers and other police officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
Members of the community and local elected officials gathered for the 40th annual Fraternal Order of Police Clearwater Police Officers Memorial Service at Station Square Park. The event honored four Clearwater police officers have died in the line of duty: Patrolman Harry L. Conyers Jr., Patrolman Peter M. Price, Patrolman John F. Passer and Patrolman Ronald J. Mahony.
"We want the family members of our fallen officers to know we will never forget their service and sacrifice," Chief Dan Slaughter said.
Among those who attended the event were state Reps. Chris Sprowls and Chris Latvala and Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard, City Council members Hoyt Hamilton and Mark Bunker, and City Manager Bill Horne.