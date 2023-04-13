It didn't take long for Rich Garcia to eject his first manager from a game after becoming a major league umpire. Is it any surprise that it was Billy Martin?
After five years as an umpire in the minor leagues, Garcia was promoted to the majors in 1975, making his debut on April 8 at third base and got his first assignment behind the plate a couple of days later. That first series was in Texas, the Rangers hosting the Oakland Athletics. Martin, managing the Rangers, didn't like a call made by Garcia, who was working behind the catcher, on a foul ball dribbler down the third base line.
"He tried to make a big deal of it," said Garcia, a longtime resident of Clearwater.
Martin, being Martin, wouldn't let it go.
"I was a rookie, but I wasn't about to let him intimidate me," said Garcia, who finally ejected Martin. But that wasn't the end of it. Soon after bench coach Frank Lucchesi kept on Garcia from the dugout. He too, was ejected.
A few minutes, later Ranger batter Dave Nelson told Garcia "to just get behind the plate" because he didn't think things were moving along quickly enough. Bye, bye Nelson!
For a quarter of a century, from 1975 to 1999, Garcia had a reputation as an outstanding umpire.
"A lot of things happened in 25 years," the 80-year-old Garcia said. "Some good, some bad. You just go with it."
There were plenty of "good things" including his participation in five American League champion series, four World Series and two All-Star games. In 1985 Garcia was elevated to AL Crew Chief. He is one of only seven umpires to work two perfect games: He was behind the plate when Len Barker of the Indians did the trick in 1981 and was on second base when David Wells pitched the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins in 1998.
On March 31, 1998, Garcia, who has made Pinellas County his home for many years, had the opportunity to work the Tampa Bay Devil Rays' first game at The Trop. He was the home plate umpire for the game against the Detroit Tigers.
One of the wildest memories Garcia recalled was the 1989 World Series between the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants. That Series is best remembered for what happened on Oct. 17. Just before game time an intense earthquake hit the Bay Area causing the game to be postponed and put the Series itself on hold for several days.
"That was crazy," said Garcia, who grew up in Key West, Florida, where earthquakes are unheard of. "I had never been around anything like that in my life. We were ready to go (up to the field) when it happened. I didn't know what it was. One of the umps with us was from California and he knew. He said, 'Get under a table.' A little while later we went out to the field and my family was out there already (players and staff's families were brought out onto the field). I had a lot of family there, a big group. I was very concerned."
What everyone found out soon enough is that this was one of the biggest earthquakes in California history, with major damage to highways and structures, and multiple deaths.
Garcia, like any umpire, has had his share of controversial calls over the years. But when it's the post-season a questionable call can take on a life all its own. That's what happened in Game 1 of the 1996 American League Championship Series between the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles. With the game tied in the 8th inning Derek Jeter hit a high fly ball to the wall in right field where Garcia was stationed. Garcia called it a home run. The Orioles immediately argued the call was wrong due to fan interference. Replays indicated that a 12-year-old fan, Jeffrey Maier, reached over the wall to catch the ball and deny right fielder Tony Tarasco the chance to catch it. The home run ruling stood, and the Yankees would go on to win the game in 11 innings, and eventually the pennant.
"Replays showed that it was interference, but back then there were no instant replay challenges," said Garcia. "Yet there are still some questions about it. Had he not stuck his hand out would it have been a home run or not?"
What bothers Garcia is that the call he made that day counteracts the millions of good calls he made in his career.
"A lot of people relate that play to my name," he said, "and doesn't take into account what I did over 25 years."
Garcia's umpiring career came to a sudden end before the start of the 1999 season when the MLB Umpires Association called for a mass resignation in an effort to get better benefits. The strategy failed and while many umpires were able to get their jobs back, Garcia was not one of them. Garcia has no regrets about his decision to back the union.
"The resignation effort didn't go so well," conceded Garcia. "I won't look back. I felt I needed to be loyal to the union, and I was. They were very, very loyal to us and got us a lot of great things. They helped with the pension and insurance, among other benefits."
Ironically, though, in 2002 Garcia was hired as an umpire supervisor. In 2010, Garcia and his two colleagues Marty Springstead and Jim McKeon were let go under circumstances still not fully clear.
"They told us they wanted to go into a different direction," Garcia said with some sarcasm.
Umpiring still remains in the Garcia family. His son-in-law, Vic Carapazza, married to his daughter Stephanie, has been a highly regarded major league ump for over 10 years. Vic wears No. 19, the same number that Garcia wore.
"I've known him since he was 15 or 16 years old," said Garcia, who still stays active these days playing golf twice a week and keeping up with his grandchildren's schedule. "He was always athletic and did very well moving up the ranks."
Garcia, whose friends call him Richie, played ball on the Marine Corps team in the 1960s. He was also very athletic himself. In his case, becoming an umpire was something of an afterthought.
"I came back home after the service and I did get some scholarship offers, but I didn't think I had good enough grades to go to college. So I coached baseball at a Catholic school and planned on being a mail carrier with the post office," said Garcia, who has been married to his wife Sheryl for 47 years. "One day a friend of mine who was an umpire locally said he needed someone to help him with a game and would I do it. I told him, 'if I can work the plate, I will do it.' He said no but I insisted and he let me do it. I worked that game and loved it. From there I umpired Little League, Pony League, high school and college games. After one of the games another ump said I should think about becoming a professional. I looked into it. My (first) marriage was bad and I quit the post office job and decided to go to umpire school. Everybody thought I was nuts. Looking back, I was nuts!"
Garcia, who has lived in the Clearwater area since 1970, when he first went to umpire school, wonders about some of the new baseball rules, particularly the pitch time limits that need to be enforced.
"The game times will improve," offered Garcia, who turns 81 in May. "I am concerned about the home plate umpires. They have to make sure everything is right (such as the clock). Spring training games are one thing. When the games count is another. They are all important things that the (home plate) umpire has to think about, but the most important thing is that they get the pitch right!"