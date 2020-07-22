CLEARWATER — COVID-19 has turned the budget process into a tall task. Clearwater officials say it’s unclear how big an impact the pandemic will have on the books, but they have projected general fund revenues could be down as much as $9 million.
Therefore, City Manager Bill Horne said his proposed $532.1 million budget for fiscal year 2020-21 takes a conservative approach in an attempt to maintain city services.
Part of the approach is recommending maintaining the property tax rate at 5.955 mills, with one mill equal to $1 for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
On July 16, City Council members voted 5-0 to make that the maximum rate, meaning it can still go lower when they set the official rate in September.
The good news for the city is that, thanks to a 6.7% increase in last year’s property values, maintaining the rate will generate an additional $3.8 million in revenue. The bad news for residents is that, despite the current rate, their taxes will likely still increase.
“We are providing conservative revenue projections,” City Manager Bill Horne said July 16. “I don’t think anybody in the country has experienced building a budget during a pandemic. We’re doing our best based on history and conversations we’re having with people who may be more familiar with the various revenue streams that we rely on. We think the best course of action is to be conservative in our projections, and that’s what you’ll find is the basis for our millage rate.”
Those projections have led the city to reduce expenditures for the next fiscal year, which starts in October.
Kayleen Kastel, the city’s budget manager, said the $532.1 million budget has been trimmed by $26.1 million, or about 5%, but it will maintain its current number of employees.
Citing the potential for a $9 million shortfall, Council member Kathleen Beckman asked if department directors are planning for worst-case scenarios, such as possible layoffs or reductions in services.
Horne said it was impossible for them to do so until the financial outlook started to clear up.
“I think the first quarter may give us some insight as to where we’re going to see those shortfalls and then we will start to make adjustments accordingly,” he said during a work session July 13. “But there’s not reason to generate any kind of hysteria among anybody until we have a much better feel of what the numbers are really going to show.”
Mayor Frank Hibbard said the pandemic has presented a unique challenge, but he feels the city weathered a worse financial storm during the Great Recession when property values plummeted.
“They say history doesn’t repeat itself but it rhymes,” he said. “This feels in some ways like 2008-09, but really not as severe.”
He added that Property Appraiser Mike Twitty is not seeing the same decreases in property values, which were $5.1 billion less in the city than they are now.
“We had a financial crisis in 08-09,” he said. “This is a biological crisis that is causing financial stress, but it’s just not exactly the same.”
The pandemic’s effect on bed tax collections and sales tax revenue, which could decrease as much as 40%, will still be a big factor in upcoming decisions on costly capital projects, such as Imagine Clearwater, the relocation of City Hall, and spring training facility upgrades for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Council member Hoyt Hamilton said the council must be prepared to start making tough decisions on the fly in the first quarter.
“Do we want to close libraries or cut the hours? Do we want to close recreation centers or reduce hours? We’ve got to make those decisions,” he said. “Hopefully, we’re not going to have to make them, but it will come to us.”
The council will discuss the budget further during a work session July 28. The first public hearing on the millage rate and budget is slated for Sept. 3.