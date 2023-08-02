CLEARWATER — The city will hold a series of back-to-school events at various recreation centers and libraries across the city.
Those include a Clearwater Library Back to School Free Backpack Giveaway through Friday, Aug. 4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Locations include Clearwater Beach Library, 69 Bay Esplanade, Countryside Library, 2642 Sabal Spring Drive, East Community Library, 2465 Drew St., Main Library, 100 N. Osceola Ave. and North Greenwood Library, 905 N. MLK Jr. Ave.
Also, all Clearwater library locations will offer free backpacks, books and school supplies for students in grades K-12, with support from the Clearwater Library Foundation. The offer is limited to one backpack per child if the child is present. If children aren’t present, the limit is two backpacks per family. To learn more, visit myclearwater.info/2023librarybackpackgiveaway.
The North Greenwood Rec Back-2-School Bash is set for Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will offer the first 500 patrons free backpacks, along with various activities such as food, music, games and physicals.
And the Morningside Back-2-School Bash is set for Saturday, Aug. 5, 1-4 p.m. Bring your friends and family to the Morningside Recreation Center for a day of swimming, music, and hamburgers and hotdogs. The cost is $2 with recreation card) and $3 without recreation card. Register at https://myclearwater.info/morningsideback2school.