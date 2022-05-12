CLEARWATER — Clearwater for Youth, a nonprofit dedicated to enriching kids’ lives through athletics, hosted its biggest annual fundraiser recently.
On April 22, CFY officials, board members and supporters gathered at the Sheraton Sand Key for Banquet on the Beach, which also celebrated the organization’s 50-year anniversary. The event was formerly known as the CFY Celebrity Banquet, last held in 2020.
The banquet was emceed by Fox 13’s Walter Allen and featured awards presented to Pinellas County Olympic gold medalists Nicole Hailsett, recipient of the Outstanding Achievement in Sports Award, and Bobby Finke, named Frederick E. Fisher Champion for Youth. Finke was traveling and provided an acceptance speech via video.
CFY also recognized Tracy West, director of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Golf Resort in Palm Harbor, presenting her with the J. Warren Hughes Humanitarian Award on behalf of the resort’s Copperheads Charities. The organization estimates it will invest more than $2 million into the community in 2022.
According to officials, CFY was officially chartered as a nonprofit organization by the state of Florida in February 1972 but had been playing an active role in the community organizing youth athletic programming for six years prior. The 50th anniversary celebration was an opportunity to pay homage to the growth of the organization, transitioning from the role of organizer to funder and facilitator in recent years, while expanding beyond Clearwater’s city limits to serve youth across Pinellas County.
“Clearwater for Youth is probably one of the best kept secrets around,” former Olympic softball star, current ESPN analyst and CFY secretary, Michele Smith, said after another CFY event, Breakfast at the Ballpark in Clearwater, on March 9.
“They do so much for young kids by investing in sports and giving them access to go after their dreams and achieve their goals,
Smith said. “And when you’re on the board and donate your time, you realize the impact of giving back and how Clearwater for Youth can impact children in the community, and that’s what it’s all about.”