CLEARWATER — Seven months after the City Council chose Ruth Eckerd Hall to manage its new downtown waterfront amphitheater, the city has finalized a contract for what both sides get in the deal.
The licensing agreement requires Ruth Eckerd Hall to book and operate at least 35 events per year beginning in 2024, manage food and beverage service, carry most of the insurance and provide the staffing it takes to run a 4,000-seat covered amphitheater with lawn space for another 5,000.
The contract does not guarantee the city a monthly or annual return. But it outlines a ticket rebate and profit-sharing structure that City Manager Jon Jennings expects will eventually cover the city’s $1.8 million annual payment on 30-year bonds used to pay for part of Coachman Park’s renovation.
City Council members unanimously approved the agreement on Dec. 15 after raising some concerns that Jennings did not provide all of the details until one day before the vote.
On Dec. 15, council members expressed more comfort with the contract even though it leaves aspects like the financial return to the city open-ended. Ruth Eckerd is a longtime municipal partner with Clearwater, running the city-owned performing arts center on McMullen-Booth Road and the city’s Capitol Theatre downtown.
The amphitheater is the centerpiece of an $84 million project known as Imagine Clearwater that will also include a garden, a bluff walk, a gateway plaza and green space when it opens in June.
The city will receive $5 per ticket sold ($3 for tickets priced under $10), and $1 per each complimentary ticket, according to the contract. The city will receive 25% of annual profits when the operations generate a profit margin of 8% or higher for Ruth Eckerd Hall.
The contract allows the city to keep all revenue on naming rights of the venue, which the city has not yet secured but that it estimates will bring $350,000 a year.
Ruth Eckerd Hall will spend $2.8 million on start-up equipment, according to CEO Susan Crockett.
In a memo, Finance Director Jay Ravins estimated the city will gain $122,000 in year one and $1.25 million in the fifth year after insurance, maintenance and capital expenses.
In 2019, a consultant estimated it could cost the city $1.5 million a year to run the amphitheater in-house.
The contract guarantees the city’s right to use the venue on July 4, July 5 and 10 other dates per year. It states that Ruth Eckerd Hall will coordinate with outside groups to host community events, such as Jazz Holiday, the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade or graduations.
Assistant City Manager Michael Delk said a perimeter fence will be erected around the venue when it is in use for ticketed events, but the public will still have access to the remainder of the park. The stage will be secured when it is not in use to protect the equipment, he said.
The contract does not dictate when Ruth Eckerd Hall will remove the amphitheater seats under the canopy so the public can access the area when a show is not underway. Crockett said they will have to weigh scheduling between shows and wear and tear on the equipment when deciding when to remove seats.
“That can’t be the white living room that nobody goes into for our residents,” council member Kathleen Beckman said. “It’s got to be accessible to the residents, at least that shaded structure.”