CLEARWATER — After hitting some underground roadblocks, a project to improve sections of Cleveland Street and Gulf to Bay Boulevard will take about two months longer and cost more money.
On Feb. 3, the City Council voted 5-0 to add about $1.2 million to the city’s contract with Gibbs and Register Inc. of Winter Haven for the construction of Cleveland Street Streetscape Phase III.
The firm is constructing the project in four phases for a sum of $16.4 million.
Catherine Corcoran, a senior landscape architect with the engineering department, said the obstacles were unknown, but not exactly unexpected on a project that includes underground improvements.
“This section of Cleveland Street and the scope of Gulf to Bay that we’re talking about is an extremely old roadway and so you really never know exactly what you’re going to get until you get there,” Corcoran told council members during a Jan. 31 work session.
She added crews are encountering numerous abandoned lines and private utilities that the city didn’t know were there. Reclaimed water service was also expanded to include lateral connections to properties on San Juan Avenue.
Corcoran said contractors are currently in Phase 2 of 4 and are about 40% of the way through the entire project, which is now expected to be completed 63 days later in March 2023.
The scope of the project includes improvements to roadways on Cleveland Street from Missouri Avenue east to San Remo Avenue and on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard from Cleveland Street southeast to Court Street/Highland Avenue.
When it is completed, city officials say residents will notice several upgrades, including:
• Replacement of underground utilities
• New sidewalks, bike lanes, safer intersections and turn lanes
• Enhanced stormwater treatment planting areas and extensive landscaping
• Reconfiguration of on-street parking
• A new public plaza at Cleveland Street and Gulf to Bay Boulevard
Among the pedestrian improvements will be separate designated bicycle and pedestrian paths on both sides of Cleveland Street and Gulf to Bay Boulevard.
Landscaping will include the planting of 132 trees, 128 palms, and almost 18,000 shrubs/groundcovers in addition to sod, according to the city.
For more information about the project and to view maps and renderings, visit myclearwater.com/streetscape.