CLEARWATER — The last place you might expect to find a diner is in a busy shopping mall. But the owners of the Bacon Street Diner say that is exactly why they chose their location inside Countryside Mall in Clearwater.
Adam and Danielle Imburgia opened the restaurant in May and say business has been steady ever since.
The couple looked at other locations, but they wanted somewhere where people were already gathering, because they were new and people had not heard of the diner.
“This location came up and it has good foot traffic because of the movie theaters and the other restaurants located here,” Danielle said. “Those draw people in no matter what so we said, ‘Let’s take advantage of that.’”
Adam spent many years in the restaurant industry, running restaurants in the Dallas area, but food service comes naturally to him.
“I grew up in the food industry,” he said. “My mother was in the catering business and my family owned a bunch of produce markets and stores, so it’s kind of in my DNA.”
When they moved to Palm Harbor, the idea of opening a diner that is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner immediately came to mind.
“Most diners around here close at 2:30 or 3 in the afternoon,” Adam said.
The name came from American’s love of bacon. According to the couple, when people think of diners, they think of bacon.
“We knew about four years ago that we were going to open a diner, and we played around with a few names,” Danielle said. “And he said, ‘What appeals to the most number of people?’ and ‘bacon’ just popped out of his mouth.”
Bacon Street Diner is not a part of a chain, and what the Imburgias say makes their restaurant different is the quality of the food.
“We are about a 90% scratch kitchen,” Danielle said. “So you get that freshness you don’t find anywhere else.”
All of the bakery items, pancakes and waffles are made from scratch, as are the gravies, soups and jam. French fries are hand cut, and the chili comes from Adam’s own recipe.
As the name implies, many of the items on the menu are centered around bacon, and they serve a lot of it. The Imburgias say they use more than 1,000 pounds of bacon each week.
“It’s a special bacon that we found after going through 18 different types of bacon and we import it from out of state,” Adam said.
The restaurant also appeals to people who are on gluten-free diets, as all of the breads, waffles, pancakes and fried foods are available gluten-free. They are made using separate appliances from those used for dishes containing gluten.
They also have a dedicated fryer, so the french fries and other foods are not cross-contaminated.
Breakfast is served all day long and if someone wants dinner for breakfast, they can have that too.
“We’ve had people come in at 7 in the morning and order a hamburger,” Danielle said.
Bacon Street Diner is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. It is in the Countryside Mall at 27001 U.S. Highway 19 North.
For more information, call 754-8803 or visit www.baconstreet.com.