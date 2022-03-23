CLEARWATER — The second installment of the popular “Shopping with a Vibe” market will be March 26 in North Greenwood.
The “Reggae Seafood Fest” will be held at Walter C. Campbell Park, from 3 to 8 p.m.
The inaugural "Shopping with a Vibe" in February was a success with hundreds of people in attendance. The market, in collaboration with the Clearwater is sponsored by the Urban Leadership Coalition and the city of Clearwater.
The market will bring vendors from around the region for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience while enjoying live entertainment, games, foodie competitions, arts and crafts, line dancing, bounce houses and some of the best food in town.
Renee Edwards, founder of "Shopping with a Vibe" and the popular regional "Saturday Morning Shoppe" market, partners with the Clearwater Urban Leadership Coalition to provide economic development opportunities to the community, with a strong focus on minority and women-owned businesses.
Woodlawn 4H sets first open house
CLEARWATER —The 4H Farm at Woodlawn Community Academy will host an open house Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is the first time this 4H program will be made available for public tours, and all purchases from the farm and nursery, and all donations go directly to supporting the 4H, Seeding the Future.
The farm and certified nursery provide plants for sale as well as free range eggs and poultry (frozen). In addition to farm and nursery products, there will be other vendors with a variety of wares for sale.
The Seeding the Future 4H Club grew from a Friday afternoon gardening club into a certified farm and nursery over the past four years. Students attending Woodlawn Academy can opt-in and receive additional training in veterinary sciences, husbandry, master gardening, and nursery management.
The academy is located at 11225 U.S. Hwy. 19 N, Clearwater.
Garden Club sale to bloom on Mother’s Day
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Garden Club will conduct its annual Mother’s Day Plant Sale Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. to noon at the club, 405 Seminole St.
This year’s sale will feature hundreds of young plants, flowers, and trees, all locally grown. Additionally, Clearwater Community Gardens will offer herbs and vegetables grown at their gardens.
Most plants are priced at $10 or less.
In addition, tools, pots, gardening books, and more will be for sale inside the Clubhouse.
Summer Camp registration underway
CLEARWATER — Cal-a-for-nee might be the place to be for some folks, but for summer camps the place to be just may be Clearwater.
Beginning May 31, camps will be held for children entering elementary and middle schools at Countryside Recreation Center, the Long Center, and Morningside Recreation Center. Campers can spend the entire 10 weeks of summer at the centers for $100 or less per week. For session and individual week pricing, visit myclearwater.com/camps.
For those that qualify, the North Greenwood Recreation Center and Ross Norton Recreation Complex summer camps, sponsored by the Juvenile Welfare Board of Pinellas Count, are free and include lunch.
Registration is now underway at:
• Countryside Recreation Center, 2640 Sabal Springs Dr., 727-669-1914
• Long Center, 1501 N. Belcher Rd., 727-793-2320
• Morningside Recreation Complex, 2400 Harn Blvd., 727-562-4280
• North Greenwood Recreation & Aquatic Complex, 900 N. MLK Jr. Ave., 727-462-6276
• Ross Norton Recreation & Aquatic Complex, 1426 S. MLK Jr. Ave., 727-562-4380
Community Foundation opens Ukraine aid fund
CLEARWATER — Pinellas Community Foundation has launched the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund of Tampa Bay, providing a trusted place for the community to make donations to assist Ukrainians with their unprecedented and growing humanitarian needs arising from the unrelenting invasion by Russia.
In creating this fund, PCF said in a press release that it was leveraging its experience in vetting and supporting relief efforts after disasters like hurricanes and the pandemic. While those events are different from war, principles of coordination and collaboration are the bedrock of the mission and work of the foundation in the aftermath of a disaster.
PCF is connected through various organizations to respond to the situation in Ukraine, including the Community Foundations Ukraine, a network of foundations across Ukraine that has on-the-ground knowledge about the country’s humanitarian needs.
To donate, and for more information, visit https://pinellascf.org/Ukraine