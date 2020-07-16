Salvation Army, Ruth Eckerd Hall announce food distribution dates

CLEARWATER — The Salvation Army, in partnership with Ruth Eckerd Hall, will resume drive-thru food distribution events at 1111 McMullen Booth Road, Clearwater.
Events will take place on July 17, 24 and 31. Distribution will begin at 7:30 a.m. and continue until all items have been distributed. To comply with CDC guidelines, recipients must be in a vehicle and stay in their vehicles during the distribution. Food boxes will contain milk, cheese, protein, and other fresh produce as well as shelf-stable food.
The Salvation Army, the nation’s largest social services organization with more than 7,600 service locations across the country, continues efforts to meet requests for food.
While the Salvation Army continues to conduct free drive-thru food distribution events every other Wednesday at its social services campus in Clearwater, the property can only accommodate so many vehicles at a time due to limited parking lot space. During the month of June, the organization partnered with Ruth Eckerd Hall to provide over 1,500 boxes of food to families in need, in addition to the distributions at The Salvation Army’s social services complex. Ruth Eckerd Hall will graciously continue to partner with the Salvation Army to host these additional distributions.
“Ruth Eckerd Hall was amazing in their support the Salvation Army June events,” said Major Ted Morris, Corps officer for the Salvation Army of Clearwater and Upper Pinellas County. “In addition to providing the perfect venue, they donated staff for security, traffic flow, and food distribution. We could not be more blessed.”
The Salvation Army in Clearwater and Upper Pinellas needs support to be able to continue to provide needed services throughout this pandemic. To learn more and support the Salvation Army’s efforts, visit SalvationArmyClearwater.org.