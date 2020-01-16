CLEARWATER — The city’s residents will mark the birth and life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 20 with a prayer breakfast and a day of activities recognizing the extraordinary civil rights leader. King was born on Jan. 15, but the nation celebrates his life on Jan. 20, which is a federal holiday.
The NAACP Clearwater/Upper Pinellas County Branch, along with the City of Clearwater, will host the 37th annual celebration of the Rev. King starting that Monday morning.
The North Greenwood Recreation and Aquatic Complex at 900 North Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. in Clearwater will host a leadership breakfast at 9 a.m.
Individuals who would like to attend pay $5; kids pay $3. After the breakfast, which includes prayer and speeches from local leaders, participants will line up for a 10:30 a.m. march.
Kids, parents, grandparents and local religious leaders will then march from the North Greenwood complex to Buccaneers Field and a rally at noon.
The March runs from the complex to North Palmetto Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue to Marshall Street through Cherry Harris Park to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, and back to Buccaneers Field where the rally begins across the street from the North Greenwood complex.
Clearwater city offices, libraries and recreation facilities will be closed that day, as are county, state and federal offices and banks.
Parking is available at the North Greenwood recreation complex. Vendor booths will be set up in the interior west side of the Buccaneer football field. Vendor parking will be on the west side of the field in the North Greenwood Library parking lot.
For more information, please visit www.ClearwaterNAACP.com, email NAACP5096@gmail.com or call (727) 307-4865.