CLEARWATER — The Clearwater Historical Society will reopen its museum and campus Saturday, June 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 610 S. Fort Harrison Ave., Clearwater.
The museum will kick off a new season with an event that complies with CDC social distancing guidelines on its five-acre campus. Attendees will have an opportunity to see the new Women of Clearwater exhibit as well as the permanent exhibits on Clearwater history in Heritage Hall.
“We’ve worked hard to ensure we are sanitized and ready for the public,” said Allison Dolan, Clearwater Historical Society president. “We’ve put safety first so everyone can feel relaxed and free just to focus on the experience.”
Following the June 13 reopening day celebration, the Clearwater Historical Society Museum and Cultural Center will be open Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Thursdays by appointment. To schedule an appointment, call 727-754-8019.
For information and to volunteer, visit clearwaterhistoricalsociety.org, email clearwaterhistoricalsociety@gmail.com, or call 727-754-8019.