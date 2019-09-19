CLEARWATER — The city will soon have more high-tech help to find places where groundwater and other fluids infiltrate its sanitary sewer system.
The technology is part of a three-year, $1.64 million contract with Wright-Pierce Inc., a Maitland company that specializes in finding leaks and operational weaknesses in municipal wastewater systems.
Groundwater and other contaminants can enter the sanitary sewer system through manholes, aging and faulty pipes, said Jeremy Brown, the engineering manager with the city’s Public Utilities Department.
“Infiltration overcomes the system itself. The system is designed to handle wastewater, not stormwater or groundwater,” Brown told the council moments before it approved the contract with Wright-Pierce on Sept. 5. “Over time, the pipes get cracks in them, things happen to them and as the water gets in there, it overwhelms the system and causes the sanitary sewage overflows you hear of.”
For those not familiar with wastewater terms, sanitary sewage overflows, or SSOs, are in fact raw sewage overflows that city water engineers like Brown try to avoid at all costs. Such overflows pose public health hazards, exposing the public to viruses, bacteria, and parasites. The cumulative effect of sewer system overflows from Clearwater and other cities also wreaks havoc on the health of the Gulf of Mexico.
To determine where the city’s sewer system leaks, Wright-Pierce’s contract calls for the environmental engineering company to install devices called “piezometer inlets” at 25 manhole sites to monitor where and how much groundwater is making its way into the system.
The devices will send out an alert over a network called “Utility Cloud” when groundwater inflow reaches a measurable height. City and Wright-Pierce engineers at computer terminals can access and view the latest data associated with each manhole and alert. The system can also access local U.S. Geological Survey rainfall data and other information in real time.
Wright-Pierce’s engineers will also measure rainfall and intrusion at the city’s northeast, east, and Marshall Street water reclamation facilities. The facilities reclaim and recycle wastewater into water that can be reused for irrigation of gardens and agricultural fields.
The data the contractor provides is not only the raw flow data from each monitoring location, but an interpretation of the data and recommendations for future inspections and areas needing potential repairs.
Irregularities in the system’s flow tells engineers where to take a closer look within the system, said David Porter, the city’s public utilities director.
“This indicates an area that should be further examined using TV inspection, smoke-testing or other means,” he said.
“Infiltration occurs when groundwater enters our collection system piping through joints and/or breaks in sewer system pipes,” Porter said. “This problem is especially acute when groundwater levels are high during the rainy season and when large storms occur. Both inflow and infiltration can add substantial quantities of flow to our collection system which can negatively impact the operation of our lift stations and treatment plants.”
Homeowners also stress the sewer system to the breaking point, Porter said.
“This can happen when clean-out caps are taken off home sewer lines to clean the line by the homeowner and then not put back in place afterward,” he said. “That allows water to enter our collection system.” Another source of inflow is when homeowners link sump pumps and basement floor drains, roof leaders or gutter downspouts to the home plumbing, which allows rainwater to enter the sewer system.
“We hear this inflow and infiltration is a major problem, especially from the homeowner to our lines,” Mayor George Cretekos asked Brown. “Is this going to detect where it is on the homeowner property?”
Brown told Cretekos the testing would be limited to the main pipes and critical junctions, but “once we see a lot of intrusion and infiltration in that area, we can go upstream and really identify where it comes from.”
The Public Utilities Department has been teaching homeowners to avoid such behavior, Porter said.
“Part of what we have done is educate the public about the effects that they can have on our collection system operation when they connect their hole roof leaders in their plumbing or take their clean-out cap off and not replace it before a storm,” he said.
The city has for years used TV inspection to find and repair pipes and joints along “many miles” of the sewage system, Porter said. His engineers have maintained and repaired the sewage system by installing slip lining, by re-lining manholes, and replacing manhole covers and piping when necessary. Wright-Pierce’s work is part of the city’s ongoing maintenance and repair routine.
“The work that the contractor does is an integral part of good collection system monitoring today,” he said. “Most utilities conduct flow monitoring within their collection system, as we do.”