CLEARWATER — A Clearwater man was killed Jan. 21 after he broke into a home in the 1600 block of Flagler Drive and attacked the female resident, who shot him.
Clearwater police said the resident called 911 at 8:49 a.m. after she awoke to find an intruder in her bedroom. The man began attacking her, and she was able to grab a gun and fire in what police called self-defense.
Justin William Wright, 26, who lived nearby, died at the scene. Police said they did not know how he entered the residence or what his intent was.
The female resident had injuries consistent with a fight. She was not hospitalized. Police said she used a legally owned firearm.