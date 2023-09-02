Clearwater Beach, Sand Key now safe to swim

The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County has lifted the public health advisory for Clearwater Beach Mandalay Park and Sand Key.
Testing conducted after Hurricane Idalia indicated the results were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria, or fecal pollution, meeting both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state recreational water standards.
The higher levels of bacteria were likely a result of storm surge brought by Hurricane Idalia, according to a news release.
Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at these beach sites, the release states.