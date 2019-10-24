Spectrum Field to host Halloween with candy all over the place

CLEARWATER — The term “bat boy” will have double meaning at Spectrum Field on Thursday, Oct. 31.
Threshers Baseball and the city Parks and Recreation Department are once again throwing their annual Boo Bash for thousands of kids and locals who dress up as their favorite characters and parade around the diamond.
If you “balk” at seeing scary creatures, alien monsters, or “walk” at the sight of parents in butterfly costumes, you’ll just have to overlook that and come for the free candy, says Threshers Baseball spokesman Rob Stretch. The Threshers are the Class A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, which holds spring training at the field.
“Everyone comes to this free, family friendly, trick-or-treat event,” said Stretch, who joined the Threshers in 2014 after working for the Columbus Blue Jackets NHL team.
“We will have more than 25 candy stations donated by local businesses,” he said. “The kids go station to station around the concourse, getting candy.”
Opie Cheek and his famous Spectrum Field ground crew (which the Florida State League has called “Best in the League”) will pile straw bales on landscape trailers to give kids a hayrides around the warming track.
The annual event, which takes place during the off-season, is a big deal for the community, Stretch said.
“We regularly have more than 6,000 people at the Boo Bash,” he said. “That’s because it’s a chance for the community to be in the infield and experience the park in a unique way.”
Stretch is referring to an on-field costume parade where the kids walk the bases and have their images streamed live onto the park’s big, high-definition video scoreboard.
“The parents can take photos of their children with their images on the big board behind them,” he said.
The Boo Bash, which runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., also features several interactive areas for kids, including inflatable games and other activities.
Clearwater Mayor George N. Cretekos, known for wearing bow ties, said he’ll be at Boo Bash.
“I have an extra-large bow tie I may wear again this year.”
The party creates goodwill in the community, he said.
“The city and the Philadelphia Phillies’ Clearwater Threshers organization host this great event for the entire community,” the mayor said.
Boo Bash provides a secure place for kids and families on what can be a rowdy night, Parks and Recreation Director Kevin Dunbar said.
“Many of our staff will be there and in costume,” Dunbar said. “This is one of the events we are most proud of as we use this resource to create a safe alternative for families to enjoy this holiday.”
Area companies can still sign up to give out candy, the team said.
“Businesses that want to participate must provide at least 5,000 pieces of candy,” the team said. If companies can’t staff their table, Threshers charge $400 to provide staff.
Spectrum field is at 601 N. Old Coachman Road. Parking is free during the event.