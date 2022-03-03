CLEARWATER — A highly visible 58-year-old fire station on Clearwater Beach will be getting what officials say is a much-needed overhaul.
But it hasn’t been easy getting to this point and will be much more expensive than what city leaders had initially anticipated.
City Council members unanimously voted Feb. 17 to pay Biltmore Construction Co. Inc. of Belleair up to $8.3 million to reconstruct Fire Station 46 at the north end of Mandalay Park on Clearwater Beach.
The cost is $2 million more than officials were hoping for after the cost of commodities, construction materials and labor skyrocketed in the past year.
“Well, it is a breathtaking number. But certainly a station that is long past its time,” Mayor Frank Hibbard said Feb. 14 during a council work session.
Since Clearwater Fire contracts with Pinellas County to provide service, about 11% of project cost will be reimbursed by Pinellas County.
Fire Chief Scott Ehlers said the two-bay single-story facility was built in 1964 and remodeled in the 1980s. It is an eyesore, and no longer meets many building codes and the needs of the department, but its location makes it unique, he said.
“The complexity of the station makes it difficult to design,” he said, referring to its small footprint. “This station is not like any other station that I’ve seen in the nation, and that’s mainly because of the engagement with the community it serves — the residents of north beach, the businesses on Mandalay, and the thousands of visitors that come to enjoy our beautiful beach.”
Many tourists and beach visitors engage with firefighters at the station, seeking directions, parking information or even to get a photo of their children on the truck.
“The current station is iconic for that entire neighborhood, and it’s hard to put on a spreadsheet in regards to the value that it provides,” he said, adding many people also use it as a wayfinder.
It also provides plenty of beach rescues and services that you don’t see in other areas, he said.
“On any given day when the sting rays are prevalent, you can see six to 10 people lined up on the apparatus of Fire Station 46 with their feet in warm buckets of water trying to reduce the effects of that sting,” he said.
The size and location of the station did present problems, however. Beach design guidelines and coastal construction codes led officials to make the decision to demolish the existing facility and construct a new one.
Therefore, Biltmore was tasked with building a temporary fire station on the south end of McKay Park for $338,914.
The new 11,000-square-foot station will also include several sustainability features, such as a solar array, rain garden, reflective roof, bird safe glass and emergency generator.
Ehlers said the new facility will have plenty of upgrades but also maintain its accessibility.
“It provides that welcoming atmosphere,” he said.
The cost is high, but Vice Mayor Hoyt Hamilton said adding a helipad to the roof might be a worthwhile investment, especially to help with emergencies during times of the year with high traffic.
Ehlers said it would require a total redesign of the roof, which would have to be flattened and reinforced. Therefore, it would be costly, but he said he would research it further.
According to the city, reconstruction of the new station is expected to begin in April and is scheduled to be completed in the summer of 2023. When completed, the temporary station at McKay Park will be dismantled.